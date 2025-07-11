America's 11 Favorite Pizza Toppings

When it comes to food obsessions, few things top pizza. A poll by Gozney revealed that Americans consume approximately 156 slices of pizza per year. So what makes this particular dish so magical and so universally loved? Whether it's a birthday party, a date night, or just a group of friends hanging out at home, pizza always seems to fit the moment. It's celebration food, comfort food, and hangover food, all rolled into one cheesy bite of goodness.

Maybe it's the endless ways to build a pie. Thin crust or thick? Classic marinara or creamy garlic sauce? Mozzarella, feta, or provolone? And then, of course, come the toppings. Toppings are the heart of the pizza. They can make or break your slice, spark fierce debates, define regional styles, and even divide households.

A 2023 YouGov survey set out to discover which toppings truly reign supreme in America, and the results were, in our opinion, deliciously revealing. We took a deep dive into the data to bring you this list of the country's favorite pizza toppings. So, whether you're a pepperoni purist or a mushroom devotee, this one's for you, one tasty topping at a time.