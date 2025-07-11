America's 11 Favorite Pizza Toppings
When it comes to food obsessions, few things top pizza. A poll by Gozney revealed that Americans consume approximately 156 slices of pizza per year. So what makes this particular dish so magical and so universally loved? Whether it's a birthday party, a date night, or just a group of friends hanging out at home, pizza always seems to fit the moment. It's celebration food, comfort food, and hangover food, all rolled into one cheesy bite of goodness.
Maybe it's the endless ways to build a pie. Thin crust or thick? Classic marinara or creamy garlic sauce? Mozzarella, feta, or provolone? And then, of course, come the toppings. Toppings are the heart of the pizza. They can make or break your slice, spark fierce debates, define regional styles, and even divide households.
A 2023 YouGov survey set out to discover which toppings truly reign supreme in America, and the results were, in our opinion, deliciously revealing. We took a deep dive into the data to bring you this list of the country's favorite pizza toppings. So, whether you're a pepperoni purist or a mushroom devotee, this one's for you, one tasty topping at a time.
Pepperoni
When it comes to pizza toppings in America, pepperoni reigns supreme. No surprises there. The YouGov survey found that 24% of Americans named pepperoni as their all-time favorite topping — that's nearly one in four reaching for the same slice. Even more telling, 50% of respondents gave it their stamp of approval and said they loved it. So, no matter how you slice it, pepperoni remains the undisputed ruler of the pizza world.
But what exactly is pepperoni? Despite its Italian-sounding name, pepperoni is actually an American invention. The tasty cured sausage made from pork and beef, seasoned with spices like paprika and cayenne, was first referred to as early as 1919 in New York City. The spices give the meat its deep red hue and signature bite. Whether it's thinly sliced or laid on thick, its salty, spicy, and slightly sweet flavor pairs perfectly with gooey cheese and tangy tomato sauce.
Pepperoni's popularity isn't just about flavor, however; it's also about practicality. It's affordable, easy to store, and widely available. That convenience, combined with bold flavor, is why pepperoni continues to top the charts and satisfy pizza lovers nationwide.
Sausage
Coming in at number two on the popularity charts is sausage — a topping that's as comforting as it is customizable. According to the YouGov survey, 13% of Americans named sausage as their favorite pizza topping, making it a solid fan favorite in its own right.
In the pizza world, "sausage" usually refers to Italian sausage, though the term is used loosely. There are countless variations, but the most common version is made from coarsely ground pork seasoned with fennel. Some include beef, while others add extra spice or sweet herbs for a twist. From a safety (and taste) perspective, pre-cooking the sausage is often the better move. It helps the meat caramelize slightly, locking in flavor and giving every bite a juicy, textured finish.
Whether scattered in bits or laid down in hearty chunks, sausage adds a rich, savory depth that plays beautifully with the melted cheese and tangy-sweet tomato sauce. It also happens to be pepperoni's perfect partner — just look at the countless meat-lovers' pizzas being devoured across the country. When paired together, sausage and pepperoni create a bold, craveable flavor combo that hits every note.
Extra cheese
If pizza is the party, then cheese is the guest of honor. Many people just can't get enough, which is why extra cheese ranks so high on America's list of favorite pizza toppings. According to the YouGov survey, 11% of Americans say extra cheese is their go-to top choice, while over half (51%) love having it added to their pie. When it comes to cheese, more really is more. Keep in mind, though, that cheese is expensive, and for a lot of places, asking for extra cheese could go beyond the cost of an added topping. When you consider that extra cheese often entails using up to 50% more of the dairy product across an entire pie, restaurants really have no alternative but to boost the costs accordingly.
Mozzarella is the classic pizza cheese choice, much loved for its stretch, meltability, and subtle creaminess. But pizza lovers are getting more adventurous, and many pizzerias now offer blends that go beyond the basics. Provolone brings a sharper edge, cheddar adds a tangy bite, and parmesan gives that nutty, salty kick. Some spots even offer fontina or Gouda for deeper, more complex flavors.
Extra cheese also adds balance to the dish. It softens spicy toppings, smooths out acidic sauces, and creates a rich, crave-worthy finish. And let's be honest: Watching molten cheese stretch between your slice and your mouth might just be one of the most satisfying sights at a dinner table.
Mushrooms
While it may not have the boldness of pepperoni or the richness of sausage, mushrooms have carved out a loyal fan base when it comes to pizza toppings. The YouGov survey backs this up, with 9% of respondents choosing mushrooms as their favorite. The savory, earthy depth of these fungi easily complements the other ingredients in a pie and appeals to both meat lovers and vegetarians alike.
So what makes mushrooms so popular? It all comes down to umami – that elusive fifth taste that delivers a meaty, satisfying flavor without actually being meat. Mushrooms soak up oils and spices from surrounding toppings and melt right into the cheese and sauce, enhancing everything without overpowering it. Their variety also adds to the appeal. Cremini, shiitake, and portobello mushrooms all bring unique textures and flavors, adding layers of complexity to your slice.
Fresh mushrooms are typically sliced and laid directly onto the pizza, releasing moisture as they cook. This slow-shrinking concentrates their flavor and helps them meld beautifully with the rest of the ingredients — or you can pre-cook them if you're worried about them making the pie soggy. Mushrooms also pair well with other toppings. Mushroom and onions is a classic veggie combo, while pairing them with bacon or sausage creates an even heartier, more intense bite.
Chicken
While chicken may not be the first topping that comes to mind when one thinks of classic pizzas, 6% of Americans consider it their favorite, as per the YouGov survey. No surprises, when you consider how popular chicken has become as a protein-rich choice. It especially appeals to those looking for a lighter alternative to pork-based meaty toppings such as pepperoni, sausage, and bacon.
A part of chicken's popularity as a pizza topping lies in its versatility, and its ability to take on different flavor profiles. From barbeque chicken pizza with its smoky, tangy flavor to buffalo chicken pizza that is spicy and creamy and often topped with ranch or blue cheese, all of these chicken pizzas have earned their place on menus across the country. Texture, too, plays a big role. Done right, poultry's texture on a pizza will be tender, juicy, and well-seasoned.
Most pizzerias will use chicken breast that is either grilled or roasted and tossed in a flavored sauce before being added over the cheese. It also combines well with vegetables and other rich toppings, balancing out heavier ones such as bacon. A relatively non-controversial topping, chicken is kind of a universally agreeable add-on that is flavorful without being too heavy — and it's definitely worthy of its place on this list.
Pineapple
Now for one of the most hotly debated toppings of all time: pineapple. Love it or hate it, there's no denying its power to cause a reaction. Unsurprisingly, pineapple takes the top spot in Hawaii, though its ranking varies hugely as one travels across the country. People between 18 and 34 years old (15%) are also more likely to choose pineapple as a favorite topping, according to YouGov, in contrast with only 9% of Americans aged 55 and older who responded similarly.
Strangely enough, despite ham and pineapple being the signature toppings of the Hawaiian pizza, it wasn't invented in Hawaii. Or Italy. The credit goes to Sam Panopoulos, a Greek immigrant living in Canada, who ran a diner with his brothers. After a trip to Naples, he came back inspired to put pizza on the menu but with a twist. Today, pineapple on pizza continues to stir up strong opinions. In the U.S., the U.K., and Australasia, ham and pineapple is a staple on many menus. In Italy? Not so much.
Zhimin Xu, a food scientist studying the volatile chemicals that contribute to flavor, explained why the meat and fruit combo can work in a BBC article. "It could be that some people may not like the sweet taste of pineapple when it goes with salty pizza ingredients such as ham, sausage, cheeses," he said. "However, some people may like the sweet-and-sour taste to balance the salty taste of pizzas ... Maybe it opened the door for pineapple to become a popular pizza topping."
Bacon
Everything is better with bacon, and pizza is no exception. Whether you're using it as a salty finishing touch or the star of the show, bacon adds a deep, smoky richness that makes any slice a little more indulgent. Now, not all bacon is created equal. Many chefs use pre-shaved frozen bacon because it's easy to handle and spreads well across the pie. But here's the catch: It can sometimes turn an unappetizing brown when baked, dulling the look of your pizza. Then there are strips, which need to be pre-cooked before hitting the pizza to make sure they crisp up without staying raw.
Different styles of bacon bring different things to the table: salt, smoke, fat, or all three. The meat works beautifully with lots of different veggies, plays nicely with acidic toppings, and adds depth to creamy sauces.
Some people believe that bacon is better suited to a white sauce instead of regular tomato sauce. Many pizza places offer something like garlic parmesan sauce, which is a tasty pairing with bacon. Other sound advice includes pairing bacon with ingredients like spinach, arugula, red bell pepper, raw red onion, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, or mushrooms.
Peppers
With vegan and vegetarian menus always in demand, it's no surprise that peppers rank high on America's list of favorite pizza toppings. That said, pepper continues to divide consumers depending on how they are prepped. Some prefer to eat them raw for their crunch and freshness, while others like them cooked and softened. Whether sliced thin or cut into rounds, they add a welcome pop of texture and color to balance out the gooey richness of cheese.
Red, yellow, and orange bell peppers are sweeter than their green cousins and pack in slightly more of some nutrients (a win-win for both taste and health). Thanks to their delicate flavor, bell peppers pair well with most other toppings without overpowering the pie. That's why you'll find peppers featured in nearly every "supreme" or "the works" pizza out there.
Then there's the new kid on the block: Chicago-style giardiniera. A punchy pickle mix of vegetables like jalapeños and bell peppers, giardiniera is fast becoming a go-to topping for those in the know. Whether store-bought or homemade, it adds heat, tang, and crunch and is equally effective and delicious. You can mix it with the pizza sauce and put on before the other toppings, or just add it as a topping before baking. And some delicious recipes make the most of the flavorful leftover giardiniera oil, as well.
Onions
The U.S. pizza market is booming at approximately $21.89 billion in 2024, according to Research And Markets. What's more intriguing, though, is the range of opinions when it comes to favorite toppings. According to Mintel's Pizza Restaurant Research report in 2013, 39% of diners choose onions as a go-to topping. Women (40%) slightly edge out men (38%), and those aged 55–64 show a notably strong preference (47%). Regionally, Midwesterners are also more likely to add onions to their pie, with 44% choosing them.
So yes, onion can safely be declared a national popular choice, with 2% of Americans saying it's actually their favorite topping according to the YouGov poll. But then comes the follow-up debate — what kind of onion are we talking about? From a pizza chef's point of view, it all depends on the texture and flavor you're chasing. Want sweet, mellow richness? Go for quickly-caramelized onions that melt into the sauce and cheese. Prefer crunch and a sharp bite? Fresh rings of red or yellow onion deliver that instant zing.
The versatility is part of the appeal. Whether they're softened and sweet or crunchy and colorful, onions work on meat-heavy pies and veggie-loaded slices alike, amplifying everything around them without overpowering.
Meatballs
Spend enough time online researching food tastes, and one thing becomes apparent — people love to argue. About what should and shouldn't be eaten together, and how things should be eaten, served, sliced, or plated. Never mind that taste is deeply personal and is shaped by culture, childhood, and memory, many of us will choose to fight tirelessly about whether meatballs belong on pizza. And if so, should they be sliced horizontally, vertically, crumbled, or left whole?
But we digress. What were we talking about? Yes, meatballs. If you grew up in New York or have Italian roots, meatballs on pizza just makes sense. It's the best of two worlds — sloppy, juicy homemade meatballs slow-cooked in rich pasta sauce are a staple dinner in Italian-American homes, combined with the ultimate American snack food. Why not put them together?
According to the YouGov poll, 3% of respondents picked meatballs as their favorite topping. You may find that meatball slices are easier to eat and make less mess, or prefer to crumble them, or even go all-in with hearty, whole meatballs. But the magic is in the details: The fresher the meatballs, the gooier the cheese, the richer and more intense the tomato sauce, the better the bite. So forget the rules. Whether you're eating with a fork and knife or folding your slice in true New Yorker fashion, there's no wrong way to enjoy meatballs on pizza. As one might say, mangia bene.
Olives
According to the YouGov poll, olives rank as the favorite pizza topping for just 2% of Americans, while 3% argued that they are their least favorite. So yes, there's some internal conflict when it comes to these tiny, argument-inducing additions. But let's not be too quick to dismiss them. In the world of pizza, 2% is still significant. And when we dug deeper, we found even more reason to keep them on the list.
Black olives (and to a lesser extent, their greener, saltier counterparts) are said to add a layer of extra crunch and freshness to any pizza. Whether it's meat-laden with pepperoni or sausage, or vegetarian with spinach and onions, many believe that olives help magnify the overall flavor profile of a pizza slice and provide balance to each bite. When baked, olives lose some of their bitter bite and add delicious caramelized notes along with the melted cheese.
On a Reddit thread, a commentator urged, "Everyone always has the argument over pineapples for pizza, but I think people need to realize that the true best topping is olives, and that's not talked about enough." So the next time you order a pizza, perhaps resist the urge to pick off the olives. Instead, think of the nutritional benefits of these tiny powerhouses full of unsaturated fats, and go ahead and indulge in that giant slice of cheese and meat with a pure conscience.