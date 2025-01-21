How To Navigate A Menu In Italy Like A True Italian

During my junior year of college, I studied abroad in Siena, Italy. The apartment I shared with my roommate was located on the floor above a restaurant. While two college students on a budget certainly weren't eating out at restaurants every night, we didn't have to go far when we dined out. The first time we ventured downstairs for dinner, I remember using my very little Italian to ask for a table for two. When I looked at the menu, I froze. It wasn't that it was written in Italian (which was to be expected), it was the amount of courses that were listed, which threw me for a loop, and undoubtedly does the same for any unsuspecting tourist, student, or a newly-arrived expatriate.

First of all, not every eatery menu in Italy is the same. Menus at pizzerias or casual trattorias may not have all the courses; the latter may offer just a handful of dishes they're making that day. But at any given restaurant, you might see dishes listed in the following categories: antipasti, primi, secondi, contorni, and dolci. These translate to appetizers; the first course (which is usually composed of pasta, soups, and risotto); the second course (typically a meat, fish, egg, or poultry); contorni are the vegetable side dishes; and dolci are the dessert choices. With this menu system, main courses do not come with vegetable side dishes, unless it is noted in the description. So, if you want veggies with that steak, you'll need to order a dish from the contorni section.

While they might not be written on menus, digestivi and caffe often round out a full meal in Italy. Digestivi are digestifs, or liquors that are sipped to aid in digestion. Try a digestif after a big holiday dinner. And, of course, a strong Italian coffee is the perfect ending to any meal.