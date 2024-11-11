How To Eat Spaghetti Like Italians Do

If you've ever been to Italy, dined with an Italian famiglia, or even watched shows like "My Brilliant Friend" or "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," you may have noticed the Italian's effortless and elegant way of eating spaghetti. The way they can perfectly twirl pasta around the tines of their fork so that every strand is tucked neatly in a little package before popping it in their mouths is impressive for those of us who grew up stabbing and pulling those stubborn noodles from their tangled pile covered in marinara.

Eating spaghetti like Italians do isn't complicated, but it takes some practice. Spear a few strands of pasta at an angle on your fork and twirl against the side of the bowl so the pasta wraps around the tines. Once all the strands are mostly wrapped neatly on your fork, bring it to your mouth. It's okay if you have a strand or two still slightly dangling, but you don't want it hanging way down off your fork. This is how you get sauce on your chin and clothes. There is some debate on whether using a spoon to help you twirl your spaghetti is an "Italian" thing to do, with some agreeing it looks more elegant. But, if you only use a fork without the aid of a spoon, no one in Italy is going to accuse you of being a barbarian.

Now, I'm hardly one to tell you that eating pasta a certain way is "bad." Really, just eat the way that is comfortable for you (and hopefully not offensive to others, i.e., close your mouth when you chew, please). However, you generally won't see Italians cutting their spaghetti into smaller pieces, extending a fork full of dangling pasta up in the air and eating it from the bottom up, or noisily slurping up the strands. And if you do these things, expect at least a few stares from the Italian experts.