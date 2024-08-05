What Exactly Are Buc-Ee's Beaver Nuggets?

Step into a Buc-ee's and you're transported, far beyond a world of highways and rest stops. It's an incredible place, especially for first-timers, who are astounded at the sheer size, the cleanliness of the restrooms, and the absolutely gargantuan task of choosing something to eat. Stop by the beloved jerky counter, grab some homemade fudge, chow down on a BBQ brisket sandwich, and whatever you do, don't sleep on the Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets.

Rest assured, Beaver Nuggets contain no beaver — nor any meat of any kind — and are instead named after the chain's mascot, Bucky the Beaver (itself named after co-founder Arch Aplin III's childhood nickname, "Beaver"). The original flavor is a kind of corn puff coated in caramel shellac, giving them an abundance of sweetness, a delightful hint of salt, and a satisfying crunch. They have similar qualities to kettle corn, but because they're not popcorn, you don't have to worry about any stray kernels getting lodged between your teeth. They come in 13-ounce bags, making them the perfect road trip snack.

In addition to the original flavor, you can also purchase them in Cinnamon Sweet and Sea Salted Caramel flavors. Buc-ee's also sells Nug-ees, a savory spin on the classic Nuggets, in flavors Bold & (sorta) Spicy, White Cheddar Habanero, and White Cheddar.

