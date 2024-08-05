What Exactly Are Buc-Ee's Beaver Nuggets?
Step into a Buc-ee's and you're transported, far beyond a world of highways and rest stops. It's an incredible place, especially for first-timers, who are astounded at the sheer size, the cleanliness of the restrooms, and the absolutely gargantuan task of choosing something to eat. Stop by the beloved jerky counter, grab some homemade fudge, chow down on a BBQ brisket sandwich, and whatever you do, don't sleep on the Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets.
Rest assured, Beaver Nuggets contain no beaver — nor any meat of any kind — and are instead named after the chain's mascot, Bucky the Beaver (itself named after co-founder Arch Aplin III's childhood nickname, "Beaver"). The original flavor is a kind of corn puff coated in caramel shellac, giving them an abundance of sweetness, a delightful hint of salt, and a satisfying crunch. They have similar qualities to kettle corn, but because they're not popcorn, you don't have to worry about any stray kernels getting lodged between your teeth. They come in 13-ounce bags, making them the perfect road trip snack.
In addition to the original flavor, you can also purchase them in Cinnamon Sweet and Sea Salted Caramel flavors. Buc-ee's also sells Nug-ees, a savory spin on the classic Nuggets, in flavors Bold & (sorta) Spicy, White Cheddar Habanero, and White Cheddar.
You can buy Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets without stepping foot inside a Buc-ee's
If you've always wanted to try Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets, or if you did grab a bag on your way through one of the nine states with a Buc-ee's location but quickly demolished it and now find yourself wanting more, there's good news. You can purchase the Beaver Nuggets online, through any number of sites, though one of the most popular is Texas Snax.
Texas Snax, which is a third-party reseller of official Buc-ee's products (the owner of the site founded it when he went to make a purchase on the Buc-ee's website, only to discover it doesn't have an online store), sells the Nuggets and Nug-ees ranging from $5.45 to $8.95 per bag. Additionally, he sells a sampler bundle, with all six flavors of Nuggets and Nug-ees, for $52.95. The prices are higher than what you would pay in an actual Buc-ee's – nearly double, in fact – but if you're really wanting to try them (or get them back in your life) it could be worth the extra money.
Beaver Nuggets are a versatile snack
Beaver Nuggets are tasty on their own, but they're also quite versatile, so you don't just have to eat them straight out of the bag. In fact, some people pop them in a bowl, pour milk over them and enjoy Beaver Nuggets as a cereal. Since they do slightly resemble Corn Pops (albeit larger), this seems like a natural choice. Meanwhile, an amateur baker in Texas used the Beaver Nuggets in lieu of graham crackers as the crust for mini-key lime bars. "Feeling like a super genius," she said on Reddit, while posting a picture of the Nuggets crushed up and in the bottom of a mini-loaf pan.
One enterprising brewer even turned Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets into a beer. Called Road Trip Snacks, the brown ale from Panther Island Brewing in Fort Worth, Texas is the brainchild of Ryan McWhorter and his team. The beer uses 123 bags of the sweet corn puffs per each brewing; and when the brewery released its first sample batch, unlike other new releases that sell out within a day, it sold out within mere hours.