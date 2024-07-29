Buc-Ee's Jerky Counter Is The Ultimate Road Trip Pit Stop
There's nothing like a good road trip. You've got the music blasting, the open road, and — if you're up for it — a few visits to roadside attractions, which could very well include a stop at a convenience store like Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's, known for having what many dub the cleanest restrooms in America, is more than a mere gas station; it's a destination all its own. This is in no small part thanks to the entire counter's worth of beef jerky in each location.
This Texas-based chain was founded in 1982 and has since spread to 13 other states. Its travel centers feature a 15-foot wide counter of jerky (officially called the "Jerky Bar"), as well as an entire wall of the pre-packaged stuff, all of which comes in roughly 20 flavors. These flavors include fan favorite Bohemian Garlic, known for its zesty punch of garlicky, peppery deliciousness, Sweet & Spicy, Korean Barbecue, Steakhouse, Teriyaki, Ghost Pepper, Hot & Spicy, and much more, with new flavors added occasionally.
You can actually sample as many of the flavors as you like, too, so don't be afraid to ask to try something before you buy. And be prepared for a bit of sticker shock; the jerky at the counter costs about $30 per pound (the pre-packaged kind sells for $8.99 per 10-ounce bag), a reflection of the care put into making it.
This is who makes Buc-ee's jerky
Josh Smith, the director of operations for Buc-ee's in the Southeast, told Southern Living, "This is authentic Texas jerky, made for us at a smokehouse in Central Texas." The jerky, which has been offered by Buc-ee's rest stops since the chain opened, was once entirely produced by New Braunfels Smokehouse, a family-owned meat and cheese outfit that has been in operation since 1945 and is based in New Braunfels, TX, just outside of San Antonio.
While the Buc-ee's chain has since outgrown the production size of New Braunfels, the smaller company is still the source of some of the other smoked meats and cheeses sold on-site, as well as a few jerky flavors, including the peppered varieties and the Sweet & Spicy. Everything, including the jerky, is handmade.
Another Buc-ee's jerky supplier is Junior's Smokehouse Processing Plants, another family-owned meat processing company that is based in El Campo, Texas. While we don't know for sure if it provides all the rest of the jerkies, as of 2018, it did supply the teriyaki flavor.
Some other Buc-ee's areas to prioritize
When you're done at the jerky counter, you should check out some of the other areas that have made Buc-ee's famous. For example, if you're in the mood for something sweet, there are over 24 different types of homemade fudge to try, as well as sugary paddle tails, chocolate chip cookies, and an expansive candy wall with everything from gummy sharks to peanut butter cups. And you can't leave without a bag of Beaver nuggets, which are corn puffs coated in various sweet, spicy and salty toppings.
If you're looking for something savory, the prepared foods section is going to be right up your alley, with offerings such as the sliced brisket sandwich, pulled pork, pastrami Reuben, and tasty breakfast tacos. Buc-ee's also sells products sourced from the region in which the stores are located, like locally made hot sauces from Texas that you won't find in any other state.