Buc-Ee's Jerky Counter Is The Ultimate Road Trip Pit Stop

There's nothing like a good road trip. You've got the music blasting, the open road, and — if you're up for it — a few visits to roadside attractions, which could very well include a stop at a convenience store like Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's, known for having what many dub the cleanest restrooms in America, is more than a mere gas station; it's a destination all its own. This is in no small part thanks to the entire counter's worth of beef jerky in each location.

This Texas-based chain was founded in 1982 and has since spread to 13 other states. Its travel centers feature a 15-foot wide counter of jerky (officially called the "Jerky Bar"), as well as an entire wall of the pre-packaged stuff, all of which comes in roughly 20 flavors. These flavors include fan favorite Bohemian Garlic, known for its zesty punch of garlicky, peppery deliciousness, Sweet & Spicy, Korean Barbecue, Steakhouse, Teriyaki, Ghost Pepper, Hot & Spicy, and much more, with new flavors added occasionally.

You can actually sample as many of the flavors as you like, too, so don't be afraid to ask to try something before you buy. And be prepared for a bit of sticker shock; the jerky at the counter costs about $30 per pound (the pre-packaged kind sells for $8.99 per 10-ounce bag), a reflection of the care put into making it.

