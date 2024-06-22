Eat Buc-Ee's Beaver Nuggets Like Cereal And You'll Never Go Back

When you first approach a Buc-ee's gas station/convenience store from the road, you can see that this is no ordinary fill-up station. At my local Buc-ee's, which is located in Athens, Alabama, there are 120 gas pumps, and yes, there are times when every pump is occupied. But beyond the fuel and the massive automated car wash, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about Buc-ee's, like its spotless restrooms, legendary barbecue brisket sandwiches (which are made in-house), and Beaver Nuggets.

You'll find bags and bags of Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets throughout any location, and those in the know understand that these bite-sized snacks are seriously craveable. These crunchy corn puffs are coated in a variety of flavors like Sea Salt Caramel and Cinnamon Sweet, but it's the original flavor that put these snacks on the map. They taste sort of like caramel corn and Kix mashed together, which means they make a surprisingly great breakfast cereal. The caramelized sugar-coating makes each nugget nice and crisp, and when combined with cold milk, you've got an epic way to start (or end) your day. They will get soggy a little quicker than traditional cereals, but if you eat your bowl at a normal pace, this shouldn't be an issue.

