Eat Buc-Ee's Beaver Nuggets Like Cereal And You'll Never Go Back
When you first approach a Buc-ee's gas station/convenience store from the road, you can see that this is no ordinary fill-up station. At my local Buc-ee's, which is located in Athens, Alabama, there are 120 gas pumps, and yes, there are times when every pump is occupied. But beyond the fuel and the massive automated car wash, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about Buc-ee's, like its spotless restrooms, legendary barbecue brisket sandwiches (which are made in-house), and Beaver Nuggets.
You'll find bags and bags of Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets throughout any location, and those in the know understand that these bite-sized snacks are seriously craveable. These crunchy corn puffs are coated in a variety of flavors like Sea Salt Caramel and Cinnamon Sweet, but it's the original flavor that put these snacks on the map. They taste sort of like caramel corn and Kix mashed together, which means they make a surprisingly great breakfast cereal. The caramelized sugar-coating makes each nugget nice and crisp, and when combined with cold milk, you've got an epic way to start (or end) your day. They will get soggy a little quicker than traditional cereals, but if you eat your bowl at a normal pace, this shouldn't be an issue.
Breakfast at Buc-ee's
If you're visiting a Buc-ee's for the first time, brace yourself, because as soon as you walk in, you may forget you're in a gas station. With its seemingly endless options of snacks, beverages, and grab-and-go sandwiches, Buc-ee's is a shopper's paradise. It sells everything from local sports team paraphernalia to camping and beach gear, shoes, jewelry, and home decor. Before you get caught up in the wide selection of kitchen wares, remember, you're here for the nuggets.
As shown by TikTok user HellthyJunkFood, you can fix up a bowl of nuggets cereal right there in the store because Buc-ee's has everything you need. HellthyJunkFood explains that you can purchase a bowl (he bizarrely appears to choose a dog bowl in the video), give it a "wash" with the complimentary sanitizing wipes found at the coffee station, pour in the nuggets with some fresh milk (also found at the coffee bar), and grab a plastic spoon. Voila: instant breakfast. Of course, you can always just purchase the nuggets and turn them into cereal at home, too.
Not just for breakfast
Beaver Nuggets come in 13-ounce packages, which is a pretty generous size for a snack. If you're eating them as a breakfast cereal, though, they'll go pretty fast, so it might be a good idea for experimental cooks to keep an additional bag in the pantry because these sweet treats can be used for a number of culinary creations. For starters, they would be a fantastic addition to buttered popcorn. Mixing in some nuggets will give you a tasty sweet and salty combination that's great for movie nights, parties, and entertaining.
If you'd like to experiment further, try sprinkling a handful onto ice cream, cheesecake, puddings, and cakes. Crush them up and use them as a coating for crunchy French toast. It wouldn't be out of the question to add them to something savory as well; they'd make an excellent coating for fried chicken tenders. If that sounds questionable, remember that Planet Hollywood serves a famous appetizer consisting of fried chicken tenders coated in Cap'n Crunch cereal. I can personally attest that those chicken tenders are epic, especially with the sweet-hot mustard sauce they're served with. Substituting Buc-ee's Nuggets will give you a very similar end result.