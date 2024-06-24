Here's Why Buc-Ee's Gas Station Brisket Is So Legendary

So, is the brisket at Buc-ee's the best Texas brisket you can find? The matter is definitely subjective. After all, Texas is a huge state, with tons of pitmasters who have strong opinions. But, for gas station food, there's no doubt that it's some of the best you can get, especially when compared to the norm of roller-grilled hot dogs, pizza slices under heat lamps, and pre-made egg salad sandwiches. A brisket sandwich may not be the best food to eat while driving, but it's worth stopping for.

And the integrity of its brisket is something that Buc-ee's takes seriously, no doubt because thousands visit the stores specifically to get a taste of what everyone seems to be raving about. This is clear in its decision to bring on Randy Pauly as the head of the company's barbecue department. His own barbecue has earned him awards, and he even appeared on Food Network's "Chopped."

Despite the hoards of visitors that arrive every day at Buc-ee's to chow down on brisket, you shouldn't need to wait long to get your hands on a sandwich. As they are made, they are laid out on a warming table where customers can simply walk by and grab one. The company pumps out so much brisket that even if the counter is empty when you first walk by it probably won't be for long. Getting through the checkout line quickly may be another issue.

