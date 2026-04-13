Oreo's Dill Pickle Flavor Divided My Pickle-Loving Friends And I

While I love pickles, it doesn't mean I want every snack I eat infused with them. The idea of Oreos going there didn't seem like a just one, and yet, I was onboard with this odd experiment in flavordom. In fact, I really loved these cookies. They kind of reminded me of a Thin Mint or Keebler's Grasshoppers, with an even more herbal bent of the restrained touch of dill.

I may be an outlier in supporting their existence, as the rest of the pickle lovers in my testing party gave such feedback as "that's a no," "awful," and "bad — it doesn't go well together." The most forgiving comment was that "once you get past the shock of dill — the cookie is ok." The silver lining is that their loss meant my gain of more of these cookies to enjoy.

Before I called it a day, I had some hamburger dill pickle chips on hand for comparison. The cookie was literally a pale imitation — from color, to smell, and tastes. For my final bite, I plopped one of the pickle chips atop the cookie, and ate it whole. That was a truly "big dill," as the packaging punnily promised. However, I would only recommend such a pairing for people who really live life in a dill-irious manner. The same may actually be true for the cookie itself.