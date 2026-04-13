Oreo's Dill Pickle Flavor Divided My Pickle-Loving Friends And I
Dill pickles are no longer having a moment, it is just a flavor that seems to be hanging around way too long at the party, trying to get every snack in the world impregnated with its vinegary appeal. In just the last year alone we have been treated, or perhaps mistreated, with Dill Pickle Cup Noodles, Dill Pickle Grinch Salt McShaker Fries at McDonalds, Pickle Lemonade from Popeyes, and even a Picklerita Slush from Sonic. Will it ever end? The answer is no, and next on the dill-docket are Oreos. Insert popping eye emoji here, or perhaps the SMH one would be more apt. Yes, Oreo Dill Pickle Flavored Fudge Cookies are here, not exactly to stay, and you won't even be able to find them at your corner store.
Oreo describes this cookie as follows: "Get ready for a bold fudge flavor that captures the essence of everyone's favorite jarred snack, dill pickles. We're constantly pushing the boundaries of flavor at OREO by bringing you our playful take on beloved and unexpected flavor profiles."
The Takeout took out a bag of these curious cookies for a taste test ride to see if they were truly dill-icious, or the final straw in this endless flavor infusion. The truth can finally be revealed in this chew & review.
Methodology
The fine folks at Oreo sent over a single package of the Oreo Dill Pickle Flavored Fudge Cookies. The cookies were sampled by me, a lover of pickles, and five other friends, who are equally as passionate about pickles as I am. They were tried as-is, as well as in conjunction with milk.
This chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Oreos, pickles, and my current experience with this cookie where the two meet. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, value, and ultimately whether this is a big dill or no real dill at all.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste Test: Oreo Dill Pickle Flavored Fudge Cookies
First impressions were actually rather impressive. I had never seen Oreo's delivered in such a dainty way. Instead of a crinkly plastic bag, these Oreo Dill Pickle Flavored Fudge Cookies were housed in an attractively modern box, complete with a green band explaining what to expect inside. As I opened the box, like they were from some fancy chocolatier, I was surprised that they didn't look exactly like cookies, but more like a French macaron. The cookie's exterior coating had a smooth sheen, and a beautiful emerald green color that the Wizard of Oz would certainly approve of. The top of the cookie was further adorned with a zagging icing drizzle, and the bottom was a bit more unpolished, with some of the Oreo logo and signature patterned embossment design visible. Cut in half, the familiar cookie sandwich was visible, and now it was sandwiched by its thick, icy coating.
Lifting one up, the cookie seemed to have more heft than a usual Oreo does. I then gave it a quick smell test, and one scent immediately rung true — dill and vinegar. I nibbled off the smallest amount of the green coating. It mainly tasted like creamy white chocolate, with a very small vinegar bent. Taking a full bite, I was surprised how mild the dill pickle taste was. Subtle and not too overwhelming for the mouth to tackle. Somehow it miraculously blended well with the cookie we all know and love.
Oreo Dill Pickle Flavored Fudge Cookies — big dill or no dill at all
While I love pickles, it doesn't mean I want every snack I eat infused with them. The idea of Oreos going there didn't seem like a just one, and yet, I was onboard with this odd experiment in flavordom. In fact, I really loved these cookies. They kind of reminded me of a Thin Mint or Keebler's Grasshoppers, with an even more herbal bent of the restrained touch of dill.
I may be an outlier in supporting their existence, as the rest of the pickle lovers in my testing party gave such feedback as "that's a no," "awful," and "bad — it doesn't go well together." The most forgiving comment was that "once you get past the shock of dill — the cookie is ok." The silver lining is that their loss meant my gain of more of these cookies to enjoy.
Before I called it a day, I had some hamburger dill pickle chips on hand for comparison. The cookie was literally a pale imitation — from color, to smell, and tastes. For my final bite, I plopped one of the pickle chips atop the cookie, and ate it whole. That was a truly "big dill," as the packaging punnily promised. However, I would only recommend such a pairing for people who really live life in a dill-irious manner. The same may actually be true for the cookie itself.
How to buy and try Oreo Dill Pickle Flavored Fudge Cookies
The only way to purchase the Oreo Dill Pickle Flavored Fudge Cookies is through Oreo's own website. They are available to purchase for U.S residents only, and will remain for sale for a limited time only, and while supplies last.
A 6-count small batch bag is sold for $9.99 each. It doesn't appear there is a limit to how many you can buy. I theoretically added 157 to my cart and the site did not deny me the pleasure. The ground shipping has a base price for $10, but may vary based on location. One can pay with credit card, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, or through Shop.
The cookies should be stored in a cool and dry place. Based on the best-by date printed on the packaging, they should be good for up to five months.
Oreo Dill Pickle Flavored Fudge Cookies nutritional information
This Oreo chocolate sandwich cookie is made of sugar, unbleached enriched flour, palm oil, soybean and/or canola oil, cocoa processed with alkali, high fructose corn syrup, leavening, salt, red 40 lake, soy lecithin, yellow 6 lake, natural and artificial flavor, including cinnamon, chocolate, yellow 5 lake, yellow 5, blue 1, and red 40. Its chocolatey coating is comprised of sugar, palm and/or palm kernel oil, whey from milk, milk, nonfat milk, buttermilk, lactose, cocoa, soy lecithin, and natural flavor. The topping leans on the talents of sugar, dextrin, tapioca starch, blue 1, confectioner's glaze, red 3, red 40, yellow 5, and yellow 5 lake. The edible image is all about tapioca starch, corn syrup, corn syrup solids, cellulose, sugar, canola oil, polysorbate, gum arabic, citric acid, sorbitol, glycerin, natural flavor, titanium dioxide for color, blue 1, red 3, red 40, yellow 5, and yellow 6.
A single serving is one of these Dill Cookies, which weighs in at 26 grams, and contains 130 calories, 6 grams of total fat, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, 80 milligrams of sodium, 20 grams of carbohydrates, 15 grams of sugar (including 15 grams of added sugar), 1 gram of protein, 10 milligrams of calcium, .7 milligrams of iron, and 30 mil grams of potassium. It contains the common allergens wheat, soy, and milk.