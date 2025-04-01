Review: Popeyes' Pickle Menu Is The Best Menu Ever

We all have our fantasy Venn diagrams in life, and mine is one circle that is Popeyes Fried Chicken and another for pickles. If these two sets were to ever intersect, the result would literally be one circle perfectly sitting atop the other. Somehow, for a long stretch of its history, pickles and Popeyes lived delicious, but separate lives. Things changed in an instant on August 12, 2019, when Popeyes launched the game-changing menu item that shook up the Chicken Sandwich Wars, complete with its own signature crispy pickle slices under the hood. For pickles, it was one small step, and for Popeyes, it would wait almost six years to make an even bigger leap for the cured cucumber we all love to nosh on.

If you ever wondered what fried pickles by Popeyes would taste like, that wonder is immediately answered with its brand new Pickle Menu. This menu isn't just frickles, frickles, frickles. There's also chicken three ways, fillet sandwich, boneless, and bone-in wings, all glazed, seasoned, and slathered up with a special pickle sauce. If that wasn't enough to chew on, there's even a Pickle Lemonade to cap it all off. Somewhere Arnold Palmer is crying foul.

This is no April Fools' joke, and we have a feeling that Popeyes' Pickle Menu may not only be what we've always been dreaming of, but perhaps a whole lot more. The Takeout took in a special sneak eat preview of this new Popeyes flavor adventure into the briny waters of pickledom. I went in with an open mind, and open mouth to see if this is the next great Popeyes innovation, or will it all end on a half-sour note? The truth can finally be told as to what the dill-y is, yo.