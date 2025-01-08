Popeyes New Louisiana Garlic Wings Review: Tasty Wings And A Sauce That's Liquid Gold

Popeyes' battle in the chicken wars continually rages on, and includes several crispy fronts. There's the chicken sandwich one, where it tries to out duel rivals Chick-fil-A and McDonald's. There's a fried chicken one, marching to the beat of its own drumsticks, versus the likes of KFC and Jollibee. And finally, perhaps the one Popeyes is most invested in, is the saucy nuggets and wings one, where everyone's trying to out drizzle the other.

Popeyes started rolling out saucy wings in 2023, and continued to add new flavors in the ensuing years. In 2025, figuring that seven flavors was not enough, Popeyes is dowsing its boneless and bone-in wings with a new one that goes by the name Louisiana Garlic. The company describes it as a garlic-infused buttery sauce inspired by the Cajun flavors of its home state of origin. In a statement, Amy Alarcon, Popeyes' VP of Culinary Innovation said, "We needed to make sure our distinct Cajun flavor was tied to one of our signature wings, so that whether you attend the big game in Louisiana or watch from your house, you can get a real taste of New Orleans."

So, is this latest condiment coating Popeyes' crispy chicken an awesome sauce-um that truly honors its homeland, or a disgrace to the Bayou state that you can simply say goodbye-you to? With napkins in hand, The Takeout got its hands dirty to see where the truth lies in this chew & review.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.