The Secret To Perfecting Saucy Nuggets At Home

If you don't know what you're doing, saucing up chicken nuggets at home can be lackluster or even a soggy mess. Usually we leave it to the experts like the ones at KFC. But a little expert knowledge applied at home can yield a saucy treat that's just as satisfying and saucy as any restaurant meal.

Advertisement

In fact, all you have to do is dredge the chicken in flour and seasonings right before frying them up, according to our experts. Bob Bennett, executive chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, is a big fan of the way the restaurant handles saucing its nuggets by dipping them in buttermilk before dredging them in a seasoned flour mix. Dredging the chicken nuggets in flour before a batter and frying them, allows for the chicken to be evenly coated and to get crispy.

Bennett notes that this way ensures they work with any sauce. "I think really anything works with them," he says. "We do a green chili ranch that's pretty solid. I think pimento cheese would be pretty good, too."

Bennett isn't the only culinary expert with knowledge and tips for well-sauced nuggets. Peter Som, award-winning fashion designer, culinary creator and lifestyle expert, also suggests the key to a saucy nugget is in the flour coating. He notes that he's never had an issue with soggy nuggets because they always get eaten so quickly. Here's how to make crispy and saucy nuggets in your own kitchen, based on these experts' insights.

Advertisement