The Secret To Perfecting Saucy Nuggets At Home
If you don't know what you're doing, saucing up chicken nuggets at home can be lackluster or even a soggy mess. Usually we leave it to the experts like the ones at KFC. But a little expert knowledge applied at home can yield a saucy treat that's just as satisfying and saucy as any restaurant meal.
In fact, all you have to do is dredge the chicken in flour and seasonings right before frying them up, according to our experts. Bob Bennett, executive chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, is a big fan of the way the restaurant handles saucing its nuggets by dipping them in buttermilk before dredging them in a seasoned flour mix. Dredging the chicken nuggets in flour before a batter and frying them, allows for the chicken to be evenly coated and to get crispy.
Bennett notes that this way ensures they work with any sauce. "I think really anything works with them," he says. "We do a green chili ranch that's pretty solid. I think pimento cheese would be pretty good, too."
Bennett isn't the only culinary expert with knowledge and tips for well-sauced nuggets. Peter Som, award-winning fashion designer, culinary creator and lifestyle expert, also suggests the key to a saucy nugget is in the flour coating. He notes that he's never had an issue with soggy nuggets because they always get eaten so quickly. Here's how to make crispy and saucy nuggets in your own kitchen, based on these experts' insights.
How to sauce nuggets the right way
Chicken nuggets drowning in sauce don't always make for a delicious bite, so the key to avoiding a soggy situation is to crisp them up. Both Bennett and Som suggest frying nuggets to a crisp before dressing them in a sauce. However, Som suggests a double-dredge before frying. "For the flour base, I add cornstarch as it helps absorbs moisture and creates a lighter crunchier texture. After the egg wash, I use seasoned panko breadcrumbs. But to create even more crisp, do a double-dredge; Coat with flour then into egg, then flour again, then egg again, then panko."
In addition to a solid coating and a good fry, there are a few other ways to ensure your nuggets are well-sauced. For example, Som advises, if time permits, to chill the bread crumb covered chicken in a refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes to help the coating stick before cooking. He adds that a thicker sauce is more likely to adhere to the nuggets and suggests mouthwatering flavors like "Sriracha or gochujang paired with honey or brown sugar, mango or pineapple with habanero, garlicky aioli or ranch, even a creamy peanut lime sauce." Bennett also suggests dressing the nuggets in sauce only right before serving to help avoid the dreaded soggy plate.
Of course, if you're truly not in the mood to pull any culinary magic with you chicken nuggies, there's always the reliable frozen nuggets from the grocery store. There's no shame in a dinosaur-shaped nugget. Plus, with nuggets already made, you could focus your attention on getting creative with the sauces. Honey mustard? Garlic aioli, perhaps?