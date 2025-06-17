Review: Cup Noodles Dill Pickle Is All Sour Notes

Pickle and dill-flavored foods aren't just having a moment — it feels like we're in the midst of a pickle renaissance. Everything has been touched by the sourness of the classic pickle, from potato chips and popcorn to Goldfish and candy. Popeyes even launched an incredible pickle menu, which included an astounding pickle lemonade. Now, the fine folks at Nissin, which has a lovely budget snack in its repertoire known by the self-explanatory name of Cup Noodles, have joined the fun.

The company has experimented with wild flavors in the past, including Campfire S'mores and even the pancake-flavored Cup Noodles Breakfast. Its latest innovation is, of course, Cup Noodles Dill Pickle. The idea of soupy noodles tasting like pickles instantly reminded me of an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" where Guy Fieri visited a Polish restaurant in Michigan and begrudgingly tried its famous dill pickle soup. After doing so, he was so surprised by its fullness of flavor that he claimed he would literally drink it.

Despite being a pickle lover, I had some doubts whether I would be equally passionate about the Cup Noodles Dill Pickle. Regardless, I dove in with an open mind and mouth. So, where does the truth lie with Cup Noodles Dill Pickle? Is there power in the sour, or is this cup filled with nothing but sour notes? The Takeout pulled back the lid to find out what kind of pickle we're getting ourselves into.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

