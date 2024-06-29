Is Pickle Juice Really The Answer To Your Hydration Woes?

Pickle-flavored products are having an extended moment. But let's not forget pickles themselves, which are tart, briny, and flavorful. They're a joy to eat (at least for many people), but they'd be nothing without their juice.

Pickle juice serves multiple purposes in that it acts as both a preservative and a flavoring agent. After the precious pickles have been eaten, it can be your natural instinct to pour the remaining brine down the drain and call it a day, but before you consider doing so, remind yourself that what's left is actually extremely useful.

First off, pickle juice has a ton of culinary uses — it can be repurposed for savory cocktails or used as a pickleback, which is a palate chaser after a stiff shot. You can even use the liquid gold to brine humble cuts of meat like pork chops or chicken and give them a huge boost of flavor. But the juice itself has some really handy properties, and if you find yourself dangerously low on electrolytes after a long pickup game at the basketball court, you can sip on it to replenish some of them.

That means pickle juice can be used as a tool to hydrate when you need it most, but don't go chugging the stuff quite yet. There are some things you'll need to consider before drinking pickle juice to recharge your batteries.