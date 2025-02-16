A Guide To Food Expiration Dates

Maybe you're the type to look at a date on the bottom of a can or the side of a box and, no matter if the words say "best by," "use by," or anything in between, if the date's passed, you're tossing that food in the trash. Maybe you're the type to skeptically raise an eyebrow at those dates, though, and you'd rather rely on the ol' sniff test to see if your food's truly past its prime.

There are pros and cons to both of these methods. On one hand, keeping some foods past so-called expiration dates could keep you from wasting food and, thus, money. On the other hand, sometimes ignoring those expiration dates could mean that you put you and your family at risk for food poisoning — and when food poisoning can lead to serious gastrointestinal distress, hospitalization, and even death, that's not something you want to play around with.

So how do you make better decisions around when and why to throw out expired foods? It helps to first get a good handle on how food expiration dates were developed, how to read them, and when you can usually ignore them. Here's what you need to know.