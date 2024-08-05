17 Clever Uses For Leftover Pickle Juice

So you just polished off a jar of dills. Or maybe gherkins. Or maybe bread and butters. Maybe you're a stalwart Vlasic fan or you love Mt. Olive. Whatever the case may be, whatever your preferred pickle, it's all come down to the same result: You've eaten them all and now you have a jar of pickle juice.

Advertisement

Stop just a moment before you pour it all down the drain without thinking, and then simply recycle the glass jar. There are a lot of ways you can use that leftover pickle juice, whether you're using it to give another food or ingredient a sharp punch of pickle flavor, or you're taking advantage of the juice's vinegar base and repurposing it altogether. Some potential uses for your leftover pickle juice are a little obvious, while others seem to come far from left field, but are actually pretty genius. Here are our favorite, cleverest uses for leftover pickle juice.