Sonic's New Grillo's Collab Menu Review: Pickles Are Cooling Off Summer In The Best Possible Way

Pickle-flavored items have been on trend for a few years. Since then, the unique flavor profile has been used in numerous snack foods and fast food menu items. Starting June 30, Sonic Drive-In is collaborating with Grillo's Pickles to release a lineup of its own savory and sweet food mashups for a limited time. Sonic has done a pickle burger before. But this new briny collab combo includes a single or double burger made with hand-smashed Angus beef patties, dill pickle seasoned tots, or groovy fries, and to wash it all down, a Picklerita Slush. The double patty meal starts at $14.47 while the triple will set you back about $15.47. The burgers on their own are $7.99 and $8.99, respectively.

The burger contains dill pickle-seasoned crispy cucumbers, Dilly Ranch, Grillo's Pickle Chips, and lettuce. If that doesn't fill your dill, the fries and tots are covered in Grillo's pickle seasoning. Finally, perhaps the most adventurous item is the Picklerita Slush, made with pickle juice, lime, Pickle Juice Flavor Bubbles, and a pickle chip topper.

I'm someone who loves pickles and pickle-flavored snacks. Those spicy dills wrapped in heavy plastic in the refrigerated section at 7-Eleven are still a refreshing summertime ritual, a holdover tradition from my youth.

So, I was excited to hear that Grillo's was doing a sonic partnership for summer. I was even more excited to get to review them. Armed with a gift card provided by Sonic's PR team and the flavor of Listerine still in my mouth, I headed out to my neighborhood Sonic at 6 a.m. to not only beat the heat, but to get my dill on. Here are my thoughts.