Review: Sonic's Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites — Less Filling, But Still Tastes Great
Jeno Paulucci helped popularize frozen egg rolls in America under the Chung King brand. Looking to expand the offerings using the same crunchy fried shell, in the 1960s, he turned to culinary wizard Beatrice Ojakangas, who conjured up the genius idea to put pizza ingredients into an egg roll. The pizza roll was born and has not stopped rolling in deliciousness ever since. A little earlier in 1953, Sonic Drive-In started revving its engines in Oklahoma, and more recently, the fast food chain continues to try and top its competitors with inventive new drinks, sumptuous sandwiches, and nibbly snacks.
Beyond typical sides and snacks such as fries, tater tots, and mozzarella sticks, Sonic has occasionally dropped some bites — be it Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites, Ched 'R' Bites, or even Fried Cookie Dough Bites. As summer 2025 kicks into gear, Sonic is introducing a brand new kind of savory bite, hoping to add a little heat for the coming months: Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites.
By name alone, Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites sound like they pack a lot of flavor into one little roll. But what is the reality of this new snack — should you order it and take a bite, or is this a misfire that just straight-up bites? I hit up Sonic on day one of the menu debut on behalf of The Takeout to find out where the truth lies. Here are the results of that chew & review.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are Sonic's Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites?
Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites are described by Sonic as "a crave-worthy combo of melty mozzarella and provolone cheese, savory pepperoni and zesty pizza sauce, wrapped in a crispy, golden-brown shell." To us, they sound like pizza rolls with either fresh garlic or garlic seasoning added for extra flavor.
The Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites are a brand new item introduced by Sonic and launched into stores as a part of the summer menu. The Bites will be joined in the line-up by the returning, by way of popular demand, Watermelon Slush and Lemonade Slush. The chain suggests the Bites would pair quite well with these frosted beverages and any other drink you can find on its menu, or enjoyed simply as a quick snack.
How to buy and try Sonic's Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites
The Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites will be available at participating nationwide Sonic locations, for a limited time only, and while supplies last. They can be found under the Limited Time and Snacks & Sides categories of the menu.
Sonic's customers can order the Bites starting on May 27 with the use of the chain's app, which requires an active Sonic rewards account to use. For those who don't have access to the app, or perhaps prefer to pass on early access, the Bites can be ordered regularly starting on June 2, including at the counter or drive-thru where available. The app not only allows early access to the Bites, but also the ability to order in advance for pick-up or dine-in at a location near you. Delivery may be available through third party websites and apps, but prices may be higher.
Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites can be ordered in 3-, 5-, or 7-piece bags, which are respectively a small, medium, and large format. The suggested retail price for a 3-piece is $2.99, $4.29 for a 5-piece, and $5.79 for a 7-piece set, though price and availability may vary by location. Each order comes with your choice of Sonic's condiments, such as a packet of Jalapeño Ranch, Marinara, or regular Ranch. When ordering on the app and website, there is a limit of five free condiments per order.
Sonic's Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites nutritional information
Sonic's Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites consist of a mozzarella and provolone cheese mix, garlic, and tomato-based pizza sauce, all encased in a breading.
The nutritional value for a 5-piece order of Sonic's Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites nets an eater 210 calories, 11 grams of fat, 5 grams of saturated fat, 17 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of total sugars, 2 grams of dietary fiber, 370 milligrams of sodium, and 10 grams of protein. The Bites are free of trans fatty acids, cholesterol, and added sugar.
Taste test: Sonic's Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites
I ordered every size of the Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites, and between my 15 Bites, they all pretty much had a consistent and uniform look. In lieu of a typical pizza roll square that resembles a pillow, the ones from Sonic had a bubbly pizza pie shape that looked like edible mini-versions of Star Wars' imposing star destroyer spaceships. They were warm to the touch, with sturdy ridges and a squishy, puffy center, but not to the point that a bit of a squeeze would deflate it. While they had a light glossy sheen to them, the Bites were not greasy to handle. They didn't really have a strong aroma beyond that of a fried pastry shell.
After a thorough visual examination, it was time for an oral one, so I started with little nibbles on the outside shell. The shell maintained its warmth and was pleasantly crunchy, like a fried wonton, although it was barely salted. As I worked my way inward, I was met with pockets of air beneath the shell. When I finally reached the filling, it wasn't as warm as the exterior shell, but it was still a pleasure to finally touch base with the savory cheese blend. Since it wasn't super hot on the inside, the cheese was more fluid than melty, but it nonetheless had a really nice flavoring. Its goodness was cemented by the minuscule amount of garlic flakes and pieces of pepperoni that were apparent in flavor, but not in visibility. Taken as a whole, the crunchy shell turned in a praiseworthy lead role, while the leaner filling was more of a supporting act.
Sonic's Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites — bite on or do they totally bite?
History has shown that while some may be disappointed with Sonic's burgers, the sides have continued to give customers solid options to snack on. Pizza bites seem more apt for a Pizza Hut order order than one from Sonic, but the drive-in certainly delivered a worthy try. While the filling was a little lackluster in terms of the real estate they took up under the shell, all in all, these Bites totally do not bite, and are worthy of a nosh.
The crusty shell is the real draw of the Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites. This became even more apparent when I introduced dipping sauces into the mix. To capture the spirit of pizza eating, I ordered cups of Marinara, Ranch, and Jalapeño Ranch. The sturdy shell acted as one of the best dip delivery vessels I have ever encountered. Since it was also light on seasoning, the shell allowed the dips to lead the way. The texture of the filling still came through with each bite, but it didn't fully shine on its own.
As I was sipping on my delicious Lemonberry Slushie and occasionally getting brain freeze, I let the thawed parts of my brain wonder how many Bites made for a perfect order. Before I came to a conclusion, I had happily polished off 15, and the ones I enjoyed most were courtesy of the dips. I think Sonic is onto something with these slice-shaped crispy puffer Bites. Next round, I hope to see them filled-out a bit more, or perhaps additionally filled in with one of the aforementioned dipping sauces.
Methodology
On the first day they were available on the app, I headed to a Sonic in Queens, New York, and ordered-up the Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites right when the store opened at 11 a.m. For the best results in this taste test, the Bites were observed and eaten on-site. I ordered 15 Bites in total and ate them both with and without dipping sauces.
I ate the Bites by myself, and this chew & review is solely based on my own personal tastes, past experiences with pizza rolls, and present experience with Sonic's take on the classic snack. The criteria on which I drew the final conclusions are based on flavor, appearance, texture, smell, value, familiarity, uniqueness, overall lovability, and the likelihood I would order them again. The short answer is ... I would totally reorder the Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites, even knowing there's less filling, but they still taste great.