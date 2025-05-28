Review: Sonic's Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites — Less Filling, But Still Tastes Great

Jeno Paulucci helped popularize frozen egg rolls in America under the Chung King brand. Looking to expand the offerings using the same crunchy fried shell, in the 1960s, he turned to culinary wizard Beatrice Ojakangas, who conjured up the genius idea to put pizza ingredients into an egg roll. The pizza roll was born and has not stopped rolling in deliciousness ever since. A little earlier in 1953, Sonic Drive-In started revving its engines in Oklahoma, and more recently, the fast food chain continues to try and top its competitors with inventive new drinks, sumptuous sandwiches, and nibbly snacks.

Beyond typical sides and snacks such as fries, tater tots, and mozzarella sticks, Sonic has occasionally dropped some bites — be it Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites, Ched 'R' Bites, or even Fried Cookie Dough Bites. As summer 2025 kicks into gear, Sonic is introducing a brand new kind of savory bite, hoping to add a little heat for the coming months: Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites.

By name alone, Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites sound like they pack a lot of flavor into one little roll. But what is the reality of this new snack — should you order it and take a bite, or is this a misfire that just straight-up bites? I hit up Sonic on day one of the menu debut on behalf of The Takeout to find out where the truth lies. Here are the results of that chew & review.

