How Were Pizza Rolls Invented?

The pizza roll, like fellow frozen food veteran the tater tot, is so obviously processed and artificial that it wraps back around and almost starts to seem natural. Logically, of course, pizza rolls had to be invented by somebody — but how? Who looked at a slice of pepperoni pizza, stroked their chin, and said to themselves, "This would be much better if it were a mini turnover, and also perhaps sold by Vanessa Bayer in various surreal sketches on Saturday Night Live?" (Okay, they probably didn't say that last bit.)

It may not surprise you to learn that pizza rolls were brought into the world in part by an Italian-American frozen food executive named Jeno Paulucci. Despite his delightfully Italian name, Paulucci actually ran a company that sold Chinese food. Paulucci's company, Chun King, was an early innovator in the field of frozen Chinese food, selling chop suey and chow mein to shoppers all across America. (No word on if it measured up to Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken.) Eventually, Paulucci started to sell miniature frozen egg rolls, made by a machine invented by one Eugene Luoma, whose sister, Beatrice Ojakangas, worked as a cook for Chun King. This egg roll machine would ultimately become instrumental in the invention of the pizza roll.