The Ingenious Origin Of Tater Tots

Salmon, grunge music, Sydney Sweeney — the Pacific Northwest has given America so much. But there's one thing that came from the region that many people wouldn't necessarily expect. The humble tater tot is difficult to imagine being invented, even though logically it had to have been; it always sort of seemed like bags of the stuff started appearing in the kitchens of high school cafeterias and the lunch ladies just rolled with it.

But not only were they invented, tater tots were invented by none other than Ore-Ida, the frozen potato company founded in Oregon near the Idaho border (hence the name). The Grigg brothers, F. Nephi and Golden, originally made their fortune in selling sweet corn before expanding into potatoes in the early 1950s – specifically, frozen French fries. Business was brisk, to be sure; this was the frozen food boom of the '50s, after all. But the real innovation was right around the corner.