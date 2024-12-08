How To Make Trader Joe's Orange Chicken Look (And Taste) Like Takeout

On this quest to make Trader Joe's Orange Chicken look (and taste) like takeout, let's return to where it all began, Panda Express. Uhh, yes. Orange Chicken was invented at Panda Express in 1987. It is a Chinese-American dish loved most by people in the United States and is, in fact, TJ's employee's favorite frozen item. This leads to an obvious conclusion: all ingredients needed to recreate this dish can be found at the local grocer. No international gourmet ingredients here.

Trader Joe's version of this craved fusion is one that seems to disappear from the freezer aisle faster than almost anything else so head to the freezer section first. Upon securing your bag of TJ's Mandarin Orange Chicken, linger in the frozen section a bit longer and grab a bag of their vegetable fried rice. From here, make your way to the produce section. Grab an orange, some scallions, and TJ's Ginger Paste (add this to your list of products to buy every time). From there, grab a jar of sesame seeds and a bottle of toasted sesame oil. These should live on the same aisle. If you need butter, snag a package and head toward the checkout.