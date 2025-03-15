One Chain Restaurant's Burger Is A Total Letdown In Our Eyes

There are few institutions more American than the fast food hamburger. First, White Castle, the first American fast food joint, destigmatized the burger after Upton Sinclair's "The Jungle" made everyone leery of ground beef; then, Ray Kroc helped turn McDonald's hamburger stand into a worldwide phenomenon and a symbol of American cultural hegemony (ripping off the McDonald brothers along the way, as detailed in the solid three-and-a-half-star Michael Keaton film, "The Founder".) Now, you're positively spoiled for choice. White Castle? McDonald's? Wendy's? Burger King? Five Guys? The list goes on and on and on.

It can be hard to tell you one burger you have to try, but it's easier to tell you one you should avoid. Of the 9 chain restaurant burgers we tried, there was one that fell well short of the rest: Sonic's cheeseburger. Sonic is a chain that has inspired plenty of fond memories in people, whether they be of their milkshakes, their mozzarella sticks, or their commercials with those two guys in the car. But their cheeseburger left something to be desired, tasting of little more than dry beef.