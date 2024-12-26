We Tried 9 Chain Restaurant Burgers And Ranked Them Worst To Best

The very first time I went to Sonic, I was there because friends of mine were astounded that I had never been. I was a high schooler with no car, and permanently at the mercy of friends and family to get out and about in our small town. Well, one sip of a Sonic slush, and I was sold. I got the crunchy ice. I understood. The food, though, was another story. I was never really impressed, and that held true with my burger tasting here, too.

For this stop, my husband and I were both interested in a couple of milkshakes with our burger, but according to the staff member, they had seemingly pulled a McDonald's, and we got the classic, "The machine is broken" response. So, we had to settle for just the burger. Turns out, the kitchen was way behind, so we also waited a good 15 minutes before the burger made it to the car. Since the kitchen was behind, I assumed that meant we were in for a hot, juicy, fresh burger. Did we get that? Based on where you see Sonic on the rating, you probably already know: We didn't.

The cheeseburger was room temperature, dry, and though it looked well assembled, it wasn't particularly tasty. In fact, the meat didn't taste like any burger I'd had on this taste test. Instead, it tasted like the kind of beef that's been frozen too long, taken up residency in a freezer and succumb to the many other flavors surrounding it. It just tasted old. This cheeseburger, though decently sized, got two bites before being dismissed back into the bag.