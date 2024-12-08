Wendy's Baconator Vs Son Of Baconator: What's The Difference?

Despite its massive popularity, the Baconator burger was introduced only 17 short years ago. Pretty recently, considering the fast-food chain is celebrating its 55th birthday this year. Decades before the Baconator, Wendy's did roll out a bacon cheeseburger, but the menu item people know and love today only came into existence after the redesign of the Wendy's brand in the early 2000s. The Son of Baconator was born in 2012 as a smaller, more calorie-minded alternative to the adored Baconator burger.

So why bother ordering the Son of Baconator if it's technically the same ingredients as the Baconator and only a small difference in price? For one, it's a smaller portion. If you're not quite hungry enough for a massive hamburger, but you still want the irresistible taste, the Son of Baconator is an ideal option. The smaller size also means fewer calories, so if you're looking to reduce your calorie intake by a little bit, the Son of Baconator will save you about 300 calories. In the end, it all comes down to how hungry you are and how closely you're monitoring your calorie intake, because whether you choose the classic Baconator or the Son of Baconator, you're still getting that same greasy, bacon-packed experience in every bite. Besides, there are signs Wendy's might not be around much longer so you ought to eat now while you can.