Wendy's Baconator Vs Son Of Baconator: What's The Difference?
The Wendy's menu has come a long way since its original five menu items. Just a few months ago, Wendy's collaborated with SpongeBob SquarePants to bring his iconic under-the-sea burger to life in a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger, proving just how far outside the box Wendy's' menu is willing to go. A sprawling menu can often lead to confusion, though. It's your turn at the drive-thru window and you're staring at two different burgers that sound almost identical, the Baconator and the Son of Baconator. With no clear explanation on the menu, you're left wondering -– what's the difference? In a word: size.
The Baconator — a beast of a burger with two of Wendy's "fresh, never frozen" ¼-pound hamburger patties, American cheese, and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon –- was a fan favorite from the moment it graced menus. The 960-calorie burger was a longtime dream of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, who waited decades to ensure that the company found a reliable partner. The burger was so popular that not long after its creation, Wendy's introduced the Son of Baconator, a smaller version of the beloved creation with fewer calories (630 calories compared to the Baconator's 960) and a smaller portion. The Son of Baconator features two 2¼-ounce patties, American cheese, and four strips of Applewood smoked bacon instead of six.
Wendy's Baconator was only out for a few years before the Son of Baconator joined the family
Despite its massive popularity, the Baconator burger was introduced only 17 short years ago. Pretty recently, considering the fast-food chain is celebrating its 55th birthday this year. Decades before the Baconator, Wendy's did roll out a bacon cheeseburger, but the menu item people know and love today only came into existence after the redesign of the Wendy's brand in the early 2000s. The Son of Baconator was born in 2012 as a smaller, more calorie-minded alternative to the adored Baconator burger.
So why bother ordering the Son of Baconator if it's technically the same ingredients as the Baconator and only a small difference in price? For one, it's a smaller portion. If you're not quite hungry enough for a massive hamburger, but you still want the irresistible taste, the Son of Baconator is an ideal option. The smaller size also means fewer calories, so if you're looking to reduce your calorie intake by a little bit, the Son of Baconator will save you about 300 calories. In the end, it all comes down to how hungry you are and how closely you're monitoring your calorie intake, because whether you choose the classic Baconator or the Son of Baconator, you're still getting that same greasy, bacon-packed experience in every bite. Besides, there are signs Wendy's might not be around much longer so you ought to eat now while you can.