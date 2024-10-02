Looks Like Wendy's Got The Secret Formula With New Krabby Patty Kollab

Wendy's has partnered up with Spongebob Squarepants for Spongebob's 25th anniversary celebration. That means that we surface dwellers will finally get a chance to try a Krabby Patty in the form of a sandwich called the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger. And no, the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger doesn't have any crab in it (or imitation krab, for that matter). It's similar to Wendy's usual fare, featuring a fresh burger patty, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion, all bound together by a secret "Krabby Kollab" sauce.

That sounds suspiciously like a regular burger to me, but since none of us have ever had a real Krabby Patty, no one can truly say. And the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger isn't showing up to the party by itself — it's got a sweet companion in the form of the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. This is a vanilla-flavored Frosty that's swirled with a pineapple mango puree for those who are more into the sweet side of things. You can expect to see Wendy's and SpongeBob's Krabby Patty Kollab menu drop in the U.S., Canada, and Guam on Tuesday, October 8.