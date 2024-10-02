Looks Like Wendy's Got The Secret Formula With New Krabby Patty Kollab
Wendy's has partnered up with Spongebob Squarepants for Spongebob's 25th anniversary celebration. That means that we surface dwellers will finally get a chance to try a Krabby Patty in the form of a sandwich called the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger. And no, the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger doesn't have any crab in it (or imitation krab, for that matter). It's similar to Wendy's usual fare, featuring a fresh burger patty, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion, all bound together by a secret "Krabby Kollab" sauce.
That sounds suspiciously like a regular burger to me, but since none of us have ever had a real Krabby Patty, no one can truly say. And the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger isn't showing up to the party by itself — it's got a sweet companion in the form of the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. This is a vanilla-flavored Frosty that's swirled with a pineapple mango puree for those who are more into the sweet side of things. You can expect to see Wendy's and SpongeBob's Krabby Patty Kollab menu drop in the U.S., Canada, and Guam on Tuesday, October 8.
Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab has been rumored for a while
If the news of the Krabby Patty Collab doesn't seem exactly new to you, that's because rumors of this thing started spreading about a month ago in the form of a Reddit post in the r/spongebob subreddit. I've been at this game for a long time now — unless they're particularly unbelievable-sounding, fast food leaks like this are often legit, since sources are usually fast food employees who have already been notified of future promotions.
This being said, it does seem like a pretty normal burger with a new sauce, which isn't particularly novel, but we won't know how it is until next week. Will the sauce taste like the sea? What other culinary delights does Bikini Bottom have in store for us? And most importantly, will SpongeBob himself be cooking every burger? We can all sit around munching on lopsided-looking SpongeBob popsicles while we wait to find out.