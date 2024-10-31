Signs Wendy's May Not Be Around Much Longer

Starting out as a single restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969 when fast food was still a novelty on the American food scene, Wendy's grew into one of the largest restaurant chains in the U.S. Throughout its history, and into the present, Wendy's has positioned itself as a tried-and-true hamburger-and-fries-focused restaurant, but to compete with its more dominant sector-mates like McDonald's and Burger King, it's always done things a little bit differently. Its burger patties are square, it famously serves a melty, malty concoction called the Frosty instead of a milkshake, and the menu offers unique and even healthy fare like chili and baked potatoes as well as fat-laden monster sandwiches like the Baconator.

Forever an underdog because it's been unable to reach the breadth or income level of McDonald's, Wendy's has shown signs of struggle in recent years. Will the chain created and curated by founder and spokesperson Dave Thomas so long ago get swallowed up by the fast food industry it helped normalize? It very well could. Here are all the things that could point to Wendy's not being around forever.