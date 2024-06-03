Fast Food Chains That Are Shutting Down Stores In 2024

The restaurant industry can come with a lot of financial instability, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, when formerly successful businesses all over the country were shutting down due to a loss of profit. Most of the COVID restrictions required restaurants to switch to takeout only, which was easy for fast food chains to do, given that most have drive-throughs or mobile ordering systems that allow a no-contact ordering process. But many fast food chains have experienced a decline in staffers and an increase in food supply prices, leading to even the largest of franchises having to close some stores.

Five months into 2024, national chains like Red Lobster, Chili's, and Outback Steakhouse are closing locations across the country to account for profit losses within their businesses. This downward trend is creeping into the fast food industry, too, an industry known for cost-effective, accessible food and beloved by many. In fact, about 65% of people consume fast food at least once a week. This group might be saddened to know that many of these fast food franchises are closing locations in 2024, although some are also opening new locations to balance out their losses. This article will break down the 15 fast food franchises that have closed or will be closing locations in 2024.