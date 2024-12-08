When one hears the phrase "McDonald's playground," it means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, especially to which one a generation grew up playing on. To McDonald's it has always hopefully meant happy customers and good business. As one playground manufacturer told Eric Schlosser in his book "Fast Food Nation," "Playlands bring in children, who bring in parents, who bring in money."

The original version of the McDonald's playground employed the colorful characters of McDonaldland, many of which have been discontinued. After way too many injuries and the ensuing lawsuits, things needed a bit of a shake-up. The next iteration was a more user-friendly, and safer environment that went by the name of Ronald's PlayPlace. That proved so popular that the PlayPlace even expanded beyond the environs of McDonald's. Eventually, the PlayPlaces at the chain lost a bit of their luster, with many closing for good. A recent global pandemic didn't help matters, either.

McDonald's PlayPlaces have quite a storied past and present. Many still remain today as a place for kids to run off a bit of that Happy Meal before heading home. Let's hop into the McTime Machine and re-examine the rise and fall of McDonald's PlayPlaces.