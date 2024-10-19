Shady Things About The McDonaldland Characters

The fast food franchise starter kit is pretty basic and recognizable to any '90s kid. You'll want an iconic food of some kind, normally a cheeseburger or hamburger. Fries are an absolute must, and it's a good idea to have a kid's meal of some kind. And then the real kicker: a mascot.

While most chains have one major mascot like Burger King or Wendy's, McDonald's has made an entire universe surrounding its mascots: McDonaldland. Could the name be more creative? Sure. Is it simple enough to remember and ideal for name recognition? Absolutely.

If you visited a McDonald's restaurant or took in popular media from the '70s all the way through the early 2000s, there's a good chance you've seen some of this McDonaldland content. Its span sweeps from commercials to merchandise and even longer feature pieces. The characters are goofy, lovable, and whimsical, but there's also a whole lot about McDonaldland and its characters that is just a little shady.