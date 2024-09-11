7 Fast Food Chains That Never Use Frozen Burger Patties & 5 That Do

Burgers are the most popular American meals served in the United States. It's no wonder, since nearly every corner of the country has at least one burger chain nearby. Some of these burger joints are more local, with reaches isolated to a small portion of the country, while others are far more widespread. Though chains have similar enough menus, the preparation process is anything but the same from chain to chain. Some places use fresh, local ingredients, while others have ingredients shipped in. And, of course, ingredients vary. For example, there are restaurants that choose cheddar cheese, and some chains stick with American cheese. Then, there's the issue of the actual burger patty and the big question: Is it fresh or frozen meat?

Advertisement

It turns out many of the largest burger chains use frozen patties; smaller chains, on the other hand, lean toward fresh meat. If a chain uses fresh beef, it's nearly guaranteed that some form of marketing will be involved — in other words, these establishments proudly proclaim fresh beef. On the other hand — if there is little said about the meat — in all likelihood, frozen patties are used in the chain's burgers.

To research, we often resorted to watching staff prepare burgers on social media to determine the relative fresh or frozen nature of the patties. Starting out with all the chains that use fresh meat, we'll end on the ones that use frozen — which might be a deal breaker for some of you.

Advertisement