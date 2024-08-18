The Reason Five Guys Serves Free Peanuts

Five Guys is known for serving stellar versions of fast food classics — think juicy burgers, generously portioned fries, and some of the highest-quality fast food hot dogs. But the first food you'll see (and probably eat) at the burger chain won't be found at many other fast food restaurants: shelled peanuts. Five Guys' complimentary peanuts have been a beloved staple at most of its locations for over twenty years.

As the burger chain has rapidly expanded to become a global fast food powerhouse with 1,800 locations from Hawaii to Hong Kong, the peanuts have only grown in popularity. Five Guys customers now consume a whopping 260,000 free peanuts per week. That has to come with a hefty price tag; some speculate it costs millions of dollars per year. Plus, shelled peanuts aren't exactly standard fast food fare, which leaves many patrons questioning the chain's motivation for serving the free snack. Five Guys has never offered a completely satisfying official explanation. However, the burger chain has provided some helpful hints, which have inspired a multitude of fan theories about the real reason why Five Guys serves free peanuts.

