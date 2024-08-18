The Reason Five Guys Serves Free Peanuts
Five Guys is known for serving stellar versions of fast food classics — think juicy burgers, generously portioned fries, and some of the highest-quality fast food hot dogs. But the first food you'll see (and probably eat) at the burger chain won't be found at many other fast food restaurants: shelled peanuts. Five Guys' complimentary peanuts have been a beloved staple at most of its locations for over twenty years.
As the burger chain has rapidly expanded to become a global fast food powerhouse with 1,800 locations from Hawaii to Hong Kong, the peanuts have only grown in popularity. Five Guys customers now consume a whopping 260,000 free peanuts per week. That has to come with a hefty price tag; some speculate it costs millions of dollars per year. Plus, shelled peanuts aren't exactly standard fast food fare, which leaves many patrons questioning the chain's motivation for serving the free snack. Five Guys has never offered a completely satisfying official explanation. However, the burger chain has provided some helpful hints, which have inspired a multitude of fan theories about the real reason why Five Guys serves free peanuts.
What Five Guys says about the peanuts
Five Guys has revealed at least some of the reasoning behind its complimentary peanuts via social media. A post shared on Five Guys Canada's Instagram account suggests that the peanuts are there so hungry customers can have a snack while they wait because "No need to be hangry!" This makes total sense, especially since Five Guys' freshly-grilled burgers take a little longer to prepare than your standard fast food fare. They're a fun distraction, whether you bite into the peanut shells or crack them with your fingers, and they will keep most people busy for at least a few minutes.
Five Guys offers a slightly more in-depth explanation on its FAQ page, writing, "Our complimentary peanuts have become a part of our identity. It is a well-loved feature of Five Guys fans and they look forward to having a pre-burger snack at our stores." This also makes sense because many customers (including myself) would be very disappointed if the chain got rid of the complimentary peanuts. Still, this doesn't answer the root question: Why did Five Guys start offering shelled peanuts in the first place?
Fan theories about the Five Guys peanuts
One popular theory suggests that the nuts act as a sort of warning sign to potential customers with peanut allergies. Five Guys is not an allergy-friendly fast food chain – it has French fries cooked in peanut oil and peanut butter shakes on the menu. Some say the complimentary peanuts are a way to signal this as soon as you walk in. Five Guys has not confirmed this theory, but it has acknowledged it on its FAQ page. The brand explains that prominently displayed boxes of peanut oil in dining areas are meant to "further alert customers of its use," so it's not far-fetched to imagine that the shelled peanuts could serve a similar purpose.
Another theory is that peanuts are meant to keep hungry customers busy so they don't stare at employees while their food is being prepared. This idea has been backed up by someone claiming to be a former Five Guys employee on a 2017 Reddit AMA. Additionally, having worked in food prep behind an open counter myself, I find it highly believable. We may never know the real reason Five Guys started serving complimentary peanuts, but we do know that they're delicious — and we hope they never stop.