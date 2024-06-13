Ask For A 'Mustard Grilled' Burger At In-N-Out To Get The Real Deal Flavor

Many people will tell you that if you want a quick, mouthwatering burger, In-N-Out is the place to go. Indeed, a 2022 survey conducted by Market Force found that In-N-Out ranked as America's top hamburger joint in terms of customer loyalty. The chain's tiny menu includes three default burger options, as well as fries, drinks, and shakes. Of course, fans are familiar with the Not So Secret Menu, which allows guests to customize their sandwich in a number of different ways. One lesser-known option is to request a "mustard grilled" patty.

The burger patty will be placed on the griddle as normal, but right before it's flipped, the cook will squirt a little yellow mustard on the uncooked side. Once flipped, the mustard side will get smashed down and spread, seasoning the patty and transforming into a glorious crust that adds both color and flavor to the meat. The mustard flavor intensifies as it sizzles and is an excellent foil to the fattiness of the ground beef (and cheese, if you opt for it). From here, the burger gets topped with iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, and Thousand Island sauce.

One of the most popular options on the chain's Not So Secret Menu is ordering your burger Animal Style. This version comes with pickles, extra sauce, and grilled onions, and what many don't realize is that it also automatically includes mustard-grilled patties.

