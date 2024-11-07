13 Burger Chains That Are Slamming The Door On Several Locations

As anyone who works in the industry knows, running a restaurant is difficult at the best of times but recently it has become notably harder. During 2024, restaurant operators have had to deal with higher operations costs, staffing issues, and an increasingly competitive market. What's more, the increased prices many restaurateurs have had to implement in order to offset costs have led to some patrons turning their back on all kinds of restaurants.

While being part of a larger entity has its benefits, the challenges that face chain restaurants are much the same as those independents have to contend with. What's more, a large operation is often harder to keep afloat as attested to by the startling number of chains that could go bankrupt in 2024. Even chains that sell burgers, one of the most popular foods in the United States, are struggling.

The one major advantage chains have over independents is the ability to close underperforming restaurants yet still remain operational as a business. In this article, we look at several burger chains which have been forced to take that exact step, slamming the door on several locations in order to better the company. Unfortunately, we also report on several chains that shuttered restaurants in 2024 as they closed for good or underwent bankruptcy proceedings.