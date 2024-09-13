Kevin Hart's Vegan Restaurant Suddenly Closes After 2 Years

Hart House customers will no longer be eating their "Hart Out." Hart House, a vegan chain owned by comedian Kevin Hart with four locations in the Los Angeles area, closed its doors on Tuesday. It announced the closure to the public the next day in an Instagram post.

The vegan fast food chain began operations in August 2022. It sought to spearhead a shift in the fast food industry by offering affordable plant-based food with a commitment to minimizing its impact on the environment. "Hart House is committed to the future of food and our overall well-being," the chain's website reads. "We're on a mission that's simple: to make the food you know and love — better for you, your wallet, and the planet." In 2020, Hart announced his conversion to a plant-based diet. Hart House served typical fast food items — such as burgers, chicken sandwiches, and chicken nuggets — made solely from plant-based ingredients.

"The response to the product has been incredible, and we thank our committed team, our customers, and our community partners for helping make the change we all craved, and for their unwavering support of Hart House," the chain's CEO, Andy Hooper, wrote in a statement to Eater.

