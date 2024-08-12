Fast Food Chains That Will Be Opening Even More Stores In 2024

Despite a shaky, post-COVID economy with inflation influencing and impacting spending habits, fast food continues to be a business and culinary stalwart in the United States. After all, everybody still needs to eat, and even with price increases, fast food remains a relatively cheap way to feed oneself and their families. And as their regular prices rise, and as they attract customers with value menus, the companies behind the biggest of the fast food mega-chains are investing a lot of that revenue right back into themselves, embarking on multi-year plans to expand aggressively around the country and the world over the next few years.

While many fast food chains could go bankrupt in 2024, many more are doing just fine. Some of these familiar fast food entities, as well as some of the most exciting relative newcomers, plan to open dozens of new outlets or more in 2024 alone. Here are the restaurants that will be even more competitive and omnipresent in the coming months, as they're coming to your town (and dozens of others) with new pick-up, dine-in, and drive-through outlets.