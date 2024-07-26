When Is Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Making Its 2024 Comeback?

We're approaching the end of July, which means, you guessed it: Pumpkin spice season is about to start. As soon as that stuff hits the market, you can expect me to start getting grumpy, because I can already see brands trying to usher out summer, my favorite season, so that they can flood our shelves with cinnamon and nutmeg-scented goods.

Advertisement

Starbucks is arguably the brand most responsible for our cultural obsession with pumpkin spice flavors. I'm going to play "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" today, since I'm the longest-running battle-scarred staff member at The Takeout, and try to figure out when Starbucks will drop its pumpkin spice menu in 2024.

There are a few things to take into consideration. Last year, Starbucks celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Pumpkin Spice Latte and released the beverage to the masses on Thursday, August 24. That put its emergence during the second-to-last week of August. When it comes to seasonal trends, however, brands shamelessly tend to start inching up the release of their fall goods to get ahead of their competition, a phenomenon called "pumpkin creep," so that very well may be a factor this year.

Advertisement

In 2022, Starbucks released its Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday, August 30, which made last year's drop about a week earlier than its predecessor, demonstrating that pumpkin creep is real. I think the pumpkin creep trend will continue and Starbucks will release its pumpkin spice menu on Thursday, August 22 this year.