Jack In The Box Used To Have Its Own Boy Band (No, Really)

Jack in the Box has always done things a little differently. From its extensive menu — which features egg rolls, tacos, and burgers – to making a stoner's combo meal with Snoop Dogg, the California-based fast food chain isn't afraid to get a little weird. So perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that once upon a time, Jack in the Box had its very own boy band.

Advertisement

The Meaty Cheesy Boys were a spoof boy band that played a starring role in Jack in the Box advertising in the late 1990s and early 2000s. They burst onto the fast food marketing scene in the 1999 commercial "Meaty Cheesy Boys," in which they performed their hit single "Ultimate Cheeseburger" to promote — you guessed it — Jack in the Box's Ultimate Cheeseburger. In the iconic ad, five hunky guys in parachute pants croon, "Girl you know there's one thing that I love ... but it's not you I'm thinking of ... I want the ultimate cheeseburger." True to its name, it's incredibly cheesy, but also undeniably catchy.