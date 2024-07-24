Why McDonald's Has The Best Fountain Soda
McDonald's burgers and fries are legendary, and there's no question that its soda reigns supreme over all other similar establishments. It isn't unheard of for a McDonald's burger to be improved or changed every few years, but its soda needs no such attention. What is it that makes McDonald's soda so unforgettably good?
McDonald's takes great care in serving bubbly, crisp soda consistently throughout each of its restaurants. From chilling the syrup and water used to mix the soda to using extra syrup to counteract dilution, McDonald's approach is dedicated to deliciousness.
When you fill a cup with your favorite soda at any restaurant, it's typically cold. This is because the soda machine keeps it cold, but McDonald's takes it a step further. The syrup and water used in the mixing process are chilled before they're even added to the soda fountain machine. McDonald's even accounts for ice in soda. Usually, as ice melts, your drink will get watered down. McDonald's is ahead of the curve in that respect as the ratios of syrup and water in its soda mixture are calculated with ice melting in mind to keep your soda flavorful with each drink.
Do any of these factors make that large of a difference in the way soda tastes? On its own, each one probably only makes a minor difference, but taken together, all the ways McDonald's takes care of its soda result in a superior drink.
McDonald's takes care of its soda before and after it enters your cup
Before it gets chilled in the restaurant and hits the fountain machine, the syrup used in McDonald's soda arrives at the chains differently than at other establishments. The syrup that's delivered to McDonald's comes in stainless steel tanks. This ensures protection from environmental factors including large or rapid temperature fluctuations and sunlight, keeping the syrup pristine. The water McDonald's uses is also protected from the elements, as McDonald's filters it before it goes into the fountain machine.
The magic of McDonald's soda doesn't end when you fill your cup. The cherry on top is the wide straw. McDonald's straws are wider than the average soda straw, and this has a purpose: The greater width of the McDonald's straw lets more of your favorite Coca-Cola flavor into your mouth at once. This larger drink means you get a ton of flavor and tingly carbonated goodness with every sip. The thought put into McDonald's soda before and after it's in the machine is what separates it from competitors and keeps your thirst quenched.