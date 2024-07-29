12 Things You Should Think Twice About Ordering From Jersey Mike's

You have a lot of options when it comes to getting a sub sandwich, and Jersey Mike's is a favorite for many people, for sure. With over 2,800 locations in the United States and hundreds more in the pipeline, Jersey Mike's has grown a robust following since the very first location opened in 1956, in — where else? — New Jersey (safe to say it's no longer just a regional fast food chain).

Advertisement

However, whether you love Jersey Mike's for its tasty "Mike's Way" addition to each sub, adding a zingy blend of vinegar, oil, and spices to every sandwich, you appreciate the sub chain's gluten-free options, or you can't get enough of the robust cheesesteak selection, Jersey Mike's isn't all good and no bad. There are actually a few menu items that you might want to reconsider ordering in the future — for reasons that include your health and just plain poor quality. These are the things you should think twice about ordering from Jersey Mike's.