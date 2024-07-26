Fast Food Chains That Could Go Bankrupt In 2024

Fast food dominates American culinary culture. Tasty, filling offerings like burgers, fries, pizza, and tacos are pretty much universally popular, and if they're served up remarkably fast and cheap, and if they don't require you to leave your car (or even your home), it's easy to see why. Historically, the fast food restaurants that hit it big will expand, eventually covering the country or globe with hundreds or thousands of outlets that are either company-owned or operated by franchisees. Dozens of these restaurants are household names, and they bring in paying customers every day, year after year.

But just because a company establishes a decades-long foothold in the competitive and cutthroat world of fast food business doesn't mean it will be around forever. As often as new and interesting chains arrive, there are always a few on the brink of collapse. Many fast food chains are closing stores in 2024, while other once-popular, once-profitable restaurants are dying a slow death — and may just go out of business (or at least file for bankruptcy) sometime this year. Some of the restaurants included in this list have already begun proceedings to restructure debt in 2024, while it remains to be seen if others are only closing locations — or are looking out over the brink of financial insolvency.

