What Exactly Was The First Ever Fast Food Restaurant?

We may say that something is "as American as apple pie," but perhaps no food represents America in this day and age quite like the fast food hamburger. Over the course of the 20th century, fast food went from a novelty to an institution, and then to a symbol of American cultural hegemony so potent that the opening of a McDonald's in Moscow symbolized the end of the Cold War. Sure, it may not be the healthiest thing for society, and we're not just talking about what it does to people's waistlines: American fast food has been criticized around the world for undermining the local culture. Still, it's hard not to be in awe of its sheer scope.

But where did fast food start, exactly? Well, quick, convenient ways of getting food have been around for millenia, long before the modern conception of what fast food looks like. Ancient Rome had small fast food shops called "thermopolia" that sold pre-cooked, ready-to-eat meals. And the tradition may have started even earlier, with evidence of ancient takeout windows in Mesopotamia. There is also a long, proud tradition of street food served in kiosks to consumers on the go, originating dishes like the calzone, that handheld Italian favorite. But for the first example of American-style fast food, you'll have to go back to 1921, when the first White Castle opened in Wichita, Kansas.