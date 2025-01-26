The Origin Story Of Calzones

If you've ever set foot inside a pizzeria, you've probably seen a calzone. You know, the alarmingly large turnovers that are stuffed with meat, cheese, and vegetables before being baked until the crust turns golden brown. Perhaps you've even eaten one, maybe while using a knife and a fork to keep all the gooey, melty goodness from spilling all over you. At the very least, you must've seen the episode of "Seinfeld" where George Costanza gets his boss — George Steinbrenner, owner of the New York Yankees — addicted to them. If you've ever had a good calzone — with a crisp crust and gloriously stretchy cheese — you'll concur with the fictional Steinbrenner's conclusion: They're a helluva thing. But where did calzones come from?

Although Italian cuisine often emphasizes tradition, some of its most popular dishes — including carbonara — are no older than the 20th century. (The same can be said for tiramisu, a dessert which has several competing origin stories.) You might think a pizza joint staple like the calzone would be another example of this phenomenon, but you'd be wrong: Calzones can actually be traced back to the early 18th century, a time when Italy was a bunch of different kingdoms unhappily sharing a boot-shaped peninsula.