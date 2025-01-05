The Competing Origin Stories Behind Tiramisu

One of Italy's most famous dishes, tiramisu (which translates as "pick me up") is decadent yet refined, sweet yet not overtly so, and has just enough variation of texture to keep every luscious bite interesting. While it hails from the Boot, its captivating flavor has made its way around the world, with Americans especially taking to the sweet treat: Witness the enormous 2-lb. tiramisu tray from Costco and its No.1 ranking on the list of desserts ordered from Grubhub in 2022. But did you know that not only is tiramisu a relatively recent creation, but also one with an origin story that historians aren't able to nail down?

One version of the tiramisu tale begins in 1955 in a northeastern Italian town called Treviso (near Venice, which is called the Veneto region). A woman there by the name of Alba Campeol sought to recreate the flavors of an Italian dessert called zabaglione when she ate it while drinking a cup of coffee. She collaborated with the chef of the restaurant she owned, Le Beccherie, and by 1972 it was on the menu, listed as "Tiramesù." (Strangely, it is her husband, Ado, who recently died at the age of 93, who is credited as "the father of tiramisu.")