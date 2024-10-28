The History Of Fast Food Goes Back Way Farther Than We Expected

When one thinks of fast food, good old-fashioned American industry usually pops to mind. After all, the land of Uncle Sam has been flipping burgers since the first White Castle opened in 1921. However, humans have been drawn to culinary convenience since ancient times. In fact, the thermopolia discovered at Pompeii provide compelling evidence of fast food culture thriving in the late Roman empire.

A thermopolium was an open-faced shop with countertops facing the street. Embedded on these counters were terracotta jars called dolia, which typically contained hot food such as stews, soups, porridges, and meats (sort of like an ancient buffet). The point of thermopolia was to serve takeout to travelers and citizens who lacked either the time or the means to cook a warm meal at home.

Just like fast food restaurants of today, these thermopolia proliferated throughout ancient Rome. In Pompeii alone, over 80 locations have been found. The thermopolium of the Regio V neighborhood, exhumed in 2020, invites further comparison to modern times. Elaborate frescoes adorned its walls and countertops to convey not only branding, but even ancient to-go menus.

Although the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius occurred in 79 AD, Pompeii provides a snapshot of a town typical of the late Roman empire in which fast food was entrenched as a fact of daily life. As such, these thermopolia are probably not the very first fast food restaurants in history. Indeed, many of the customs of the Roman thermopolium were present in the ancient Greek kapeleion, which vended food and wine outside of strictly ceremonial contexts as far back as 475 BCE. Nevertheless, the Pompeiian thermopolia show that humanity's love of fast food runs deep.