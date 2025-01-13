Did Ancient Mesopotamia Really Have Takeout Windows?

Millennia ago, in the Fertile Crescent, the land nestled between the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers in what is now present-day Iran, the ancient Mesopotamian civilization of Sumer arose. Sumerians developed what is the oldest known example of written language, as well as art, and especially architecture that has survived into the 21st century (with the help of some excavation). One such structure uncovered in Godin Tepe, an archaeological site within the boundaries of ancient Sumer, included a very curious feature: What looks to modern eyes like two "takeout" windows.

Hilary Gopnik, author and lecturer at Emory University, posited that these windows could very well have been used to serve up food and beverages to hungry and thirsty customers on the go. As the windows were not a common construction in this part of the world at that time (about 3,200 B.C.), they certainly piqued archaeologists' interest. Inside the structure, beyond the windows, they found remnants of food, as well as bowls with sloped rims, evidence that they were used to drink out of.