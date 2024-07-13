Ice Cream Was Invented Much Longer Ago Than You'd Think

If we're talking about the beginnings of actual ice cream (rather than milk ice), that takes us back to Medieval Italy, where the recipe for Chinese milk ice finally reached Europe, no doubt in large part due to Italy's prime geographical location as the gateway from the East to Europe. By the 1500s, milk ice (supposedly) made its way to France when Catherine de' Medici of Venice married Henry II. Though this story is apocryphal, it may be that the cooks at Medici's wedding banquet served the world's first ice cream, swapping out the lighter milk in the recipe for heavier, richer cream.

Advertisement

Just after Catherine married Henry, Blasius Villafranca discovered the method of freezing ice cream by mixing the ingredients in a container which was placed inside of a larger container filled with snow (or ice, if available) and salt or saltpeter; the snow/ice/salt mixture caused rapid freezing of the milk/cream and other ingredients. Not a bad discovery for the 16th century!

About 100 years later in England, ice cream received its first formal mention by name, in the whole of history. It was served at the table of Charles II — and only at his table — as part of the celebration to mark a decade since he had been restored to the throne of England. Alas, ice cream was still considered a great delicacy and the purview solely of the fabulously wealthy.

Advertisement