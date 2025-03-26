Pizza Hut Is Bringing A Beloved Menu Item Back, But You Better Go Fast

Pizza Hut fans have reason to celebrate this spring, as the beloved Cheesy Bites Pizza has returned to the restaurant chain for a limited time starting on March 26, 2025. The specialty item — featuring 28 cheese-filled dough bites in place of the crust on a large pizza with one topping of your choosing — first appeared at the beloved fast food pizza chain in 2006, and has been brought back sporadically in the years since. This time around, the pizza is being released as a tie-in with the March Madness basketball tournament (which is no stranger to bizarre promotions), with the pizza being advertised as the perfect meal to order for the countless watch parties that the sporting event spawns each year. However, while the March Madness action is set to come to an end on April 7 this year, the Cheesy Bites Pizza will luckily be available for over a month following tournament's conclusion. You can get the specialty pizza nationwide until May 25, 2025, after which the item will once again join the Big New Yorker Pizza on the list of discontinued Pizza Hut menu items (if only temporarily).