McDonald's Grinch Dill Pickle McShaker Fries Review: A Holiday Treat Worth Keeping Around

Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" first stole Christmas in 1957, and in a push to keep the Grinch relevant in the decades ever since, he perpetually seems to steal the spotlight one way or another, year after year. In the tail end of 2025, the Grinch has been particularly busy, pushing Walmart holiday shopping and lending his talents to McDonald's franchise locations around the globe. In Australia, his likeness is being channeled into Frozen Fanta Lemon with Green Apple Popping Pearls; in the UK, he has a moody menu, including such items as a Grumble Pie and Mischief McFlurry; and back home in the U.S., he is spreading his dis-spirit via The Grinch Meal, which features a dill pickle-flavored seasoning packet called "Grinch Salt" to spread over fries. It marks the long-overdue debut of McShaker fries on our shores.

You had me at "McShaker Fries," but before we hand McDonald's a McTrophy, let's figure out what's really shaking with these newfangled fries. Will they mark the next great McEvolution in side menu items on this side of the pond, or are plain McDonald's fries so darn good that we don't dare import the idea of seasoning them? With plenty of grains of Grinch Salt to spread about, The Takeout took out this new Grinch Meal and the McShaker Fries to see if perhaps the spirit of Christmas does come from a store!

