Macaron Vs Macaroon: What Makes These Sweet Treats Different?

The first macaroon I ever had was from a little bakery on Catalina Island, which sits about 29 miles off the coast of Long Beach in Southern California. It was about the circumference of a kiwi — a fruit you shouldn't ignore at the grocery store – and it looked like a mound of golden brown, toasted coconut shreds. Half of it was dipped in rich dark chocolate. That soft, fluffy, sweet interior with a touch of almond flavor is a taste I'll never forget. For the rest of my week-long vacation on that lovely island, I had a macaroon every night.

Years later, a co-worker returned from a trip to Paris and brought a pastel-colored box to the office emblazoned with the word "Ladurée" in gold lettering. Ladurée is a celebrated French confectioner famed for its stunning sweets, especially one particular type. Inside the box were several delicate looking sandwich cookies, which I later learned were called macarons. I was confused about the name because it seemed so similar to "macaroon" — but the two couldn't have been more different. Each French macaron (pronounced "mak-ah-rohn") contained two delicate cookies made with almond flour sandwiching an intensely-flavored filling, from pistachio to rose to raspberry.

Despite their very different appearance, structure, and taste, macaroons and macarons do have a few interesting similarities. For one, they each have roots in Italy, and they share a few ingredients. They are also certainly both worth enjoying, at any opportunity you get.