The 12 Best Fast Food Items Of 2025 So Far
With rising prices and access to more options, reviews, and internet virality, consumers choose fast food restaurants based on their wallets, cravings, and fears of missing out on the latest trends. In 2025, fast food restaurants have had to step up to compete with each other, as serving up the same old menu options doesn't always cut it anymore. Thankfully, this has delivered many delicious new options that are either the latest menu staples or only around for a limited time.
While the year isn't over yet, we've already seen iconic limited-time appearances such as the Wendy's x Wednesday Meal of Misfortune and the resurgence of old favorites like the McDonald's Snack Wraps. With just a few months left in the year, it's the perfect time to look back on some of the best fast food items of 2025 so far. We've reflected on our own experiences this year to curate the list. Whether you find a new item to try or hope one of your favorites makes a comeback soon, there's something here for anyone who enjoys a meal or snack from a fast food restaurant now and again.
Wendy's Girl Scout Thin Mints Frosty
For many, the most wonderful time of the year comes after Christmas, and Wendy's saw it coming from a mile away. The Wendy's Girl Scout Thin Mints Frosty gave cookie-lovers yet another way to enjoy the most popular Girl Scout cookie. The Thin Mint flavor was added to either a vanilla or chocolate Frosty as a mint chocolate cookie sauce mixed in, and also gave a scrumptious cookie texture with each bite. Girl Scout cookie season is typically January through April, depending on where you're located, so we can only hope that this winter treat will be back next year.
Taco Bell Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce
2025 is the year of fast food chicken, and even Taco Bell got on board with the release of its crispy chicken nuggets. What stole the show, though, is the Taco Bell and Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce that was released alongside to dip the nuggets. Taco Bell's Diablo Sauce didn't necessarily need an upgrade; nevertheless, the collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey was a hit, and while it's a great dip for chicken, it just might taste good on anything.
McDonald's Hershey's S'mores McFlurry
As a self-proclaimed S'mores authority, I can attest that the McDonald's Hershey's S'mores McFlurry was a summertime hit that allowed hungry consumers to experience the delicious flavors reminiscent of camping, without the actual need to start a fire in the wilderness. The S'mores flavor was captured by mixing chunks of Hershey's milk chocolate, graham crackers, and mini marshmallows into and on top of the McFlurry, making for the perfect cool snack on hot summer days.
Pizza Hut's Spicy Hawaiian Lover
Pizza Hut's Spicy Hawaiian Lover was a dream pizza both for those who enjoy pineapple on pizza and for those who can never have enough spicy options. The pizza is a fresh take on a classic Hawaiian pizza with the addition of spicy marinara sauce, jalapeño, and red chili flakes. Released for a limited time in June, the pizza brought two favorites together for a blast of flavor, proving once again that pineapple does belong on pizza.
McDonald's Snack Wrap
McDonald's removed the Snack Wrap from the menu nearly a decade ago and left millions with only broken hearts and fond memories. 2025 is the year of the beloved Snack Wrap's triumphant return, along with the addition of a spicy version for those who want a little kick. Snack Wraps are a McCrispy chicken strip with shredded lettuce and cheese and rolled up in a soft tortilla with a bit of ranch sauce. We can only hope that McDonald's never takes it from us again.
Popeyes Signature Sauce and Chicken Dippers
Popeyes released a snack fit for a road trip over the summer with the limited-time Chicken Dippers that fit so conveniently in a cupholder. The dippers are made up of all-white breast meat and blanketed in Popeyes Louisiana garlic and spice blend. The chain also used the launch of the dippers to announce its new Popeyes Signature Sauce. If you didn't realize Popeyes was without a signature sauce — you aren't alone. The restaurant's food options were already full of everything a chicken-lover (and girl dinner lover) could want, but now the new Signature Sauce is here to stay and was made to pair with any item on the menu.
KFC's Chicken and Waffles and Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers
Sometimes, when a restaurant reintroduces an item, it leaves many wondering why that item was removed in the first place. Such is the case with KFC's Chicken & Waffles. The meal pairs the chicken KFC's already known for with a Belgian Liège-style waffle for a combo many know and love. The restaurant didn't just bring back a menu icon, though; it released a new dessert at the same time — the Strawberry and Crème Pie Poppers. These small but mighty treats are a warm strawberry and crème filling inside a buttery and flaky crust that can be enjoyed any time you want a little treat.
Wendy's X Wednesday Meal of Misfortune
Wendy's x Wednesday Meal of Misfortune was less creepy and kooky and more dark and delicious, though not without a few dreadfully fun puns. The meal featured the Rest in 10-Piece chicken nuggets and four different Dips of Dread: You Can't Hyde, This Will Sting, Grave Mistake, and Nowhere to Woe. Of course, no meal is complete without fries and a Raven's Blood Frosty, which is a vanilla Frosty with cherry syrup and a ghoulishly purple Spoon of Gloom. Whether you watch the "Wednesday" series on Netflix or you just love a good theme, this limited-time meal was a frightening good time.
Panda Express X Buldak Dynamite Sweet and Sour Chicken
The Panda Express and Buldak Dynamite Sweet and Sour Chicken may have been available for a limited time and only in 10 U.S. cities, but the collab was enough to become one of the best fast food items thus far in 2025. Buldak is already loved for its spicy ramen and hot sauce, and combined with Panda Express' flavorful sweet and sour chicken, it's a meal we wish we could order all the time.
Taco Bell Y2K Decades Menu
Taco Bell proved that nostalgia sells and that it deserves to be celebrated with the release of the Y2K Decades Menu. Millennials everywhere can rejoice over the fast food chain bringing back iconic menu items that were popular during the aughts like the famed Cool Ranch Doritos Los Locos Tacos, the Caramel Apple Empanada, and the Chili Cheese Burrito. Taco Bell pulled out all the stops with in-app Y2K Decades Menu-focused games and Y2K-esque, Taco Bell-themed apparel. It didn't need to, though, as the return of the Cool Ranch Doritos Los Locos Taco was enough to please nostalgia lovers everywhere.
Starbucks Pecan Oatmilk Cortado
Move over, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and make way for Starbucks' Pecan Oatmilk Cortado — a seasonal drink unlike any before it on the coffee giant's fall menu. The handcrafted espresso drink is only available hot (perfect for breezy autumn days). It is a flavorful concoction of pecan syrup added to a concentrated or ristretto-style Blonde espresso and steamed milk with foamed milk and pecan crunch toppings to bring it all together. It's not your average fall menu item, but it's not one we'll be forgetting any time soon.
Krispy Kreme's Hearts in Bloom Collection
Whether you're a fan of Valentine's Day or use it as an excuse to stay in and hide, Krispy Kreme made the perfect treat in 2025: the Hearts in Bloom Collection. The special Valentine's Day release was four heart-shaped donuts in a flower bouquet-style box. The unique donuts were the You Make My Daisy Donut, Love You Bunches Donut, Blooming Heart Donut, and the You Are My Sunshine Donut. Each donut offered a little something for everyone's different tastes and was available to purchase individually. Who needs flowers when you could have all four Hearts in Bloom donuts from Krispy Kreme?