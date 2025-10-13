The 12 Best Fast Food Items Of 2025 So Far

With rising prices and access to more options, reviews, and internet virality, consumers choose fast food restaurants based on their wallets, cravings, and fears of missing out on the latest trends. In 2025, fast food restaurants have had to step up to compete with each other, as serving up the same old menu options doesn't always cut it anymore. Thankfully, this has delivered many delicious new options that are either the latest menu staples or only around for a limited time.

While the year isn't over yet, we've already seen iconic limited-time appearances such as the Wendy's x Wednesday Meal of Misfortune and the resurgence of old favorites like the McDonald's Snack Wraps. With just a few months left in the year, it's the perfect time to look back on some of the best fast food items of 2025 so far. We've reflected on our own experiences this year to curate the list. Whether you find a new item to try or hope one of your favorites makes a comeback soon, there's something here for anyone who enjoys a meal or snack from a fast food restaurant now and again.