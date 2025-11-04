Culver's Cheese And Mac: Full Of Cheddar And Better Than Ever
Culver's Cheese and Mac has arrived, and I couldn't wait to give it a try. I'm already a die-hard mac and cheese fan, but I also happen to live in Wisconsin, Culver's bitterly cold home state. Having grown up in Ohio, I was surprised, and dare I say appalled, at the number of Culver's restaurants I saw lining Wisconsin streets after moving here. Still, there's always been one thing that left me baffled about the restaurant; despite being founded in "America's Dairyland," its menu was void of mac and cheese.
With November upon us and the cold nip of winter in the air, I'm more than a little excited to try Culver's Cheese and Mac. The pure joy of tender noodles encompassed in warm, gooey cheese seems like the ultimate way to kick off what's bound to be a blustery Wisconsin winter season. So, was Culver's Cheese and Mac everything I hoped it to be? Read on to find out. In this post, I'm dishing up the details on everything you're dying to know about Culver's Cheese and Mac, including how much it costs, when it will be released, and how it tastes. Let's get into it.
What is Culver's Cheese and Mac?
Culver's Cheese and Mac is a traditional macaroni and cheese menu item offered by the popular Wisconsin-based "ButterBurger" company. Its title name almost seems to suggest a play on words, possibly (and hopefully) indicating there's more cheese than noodle in the tempting sides dish. Culver's describes its Cheese and Mac as pasta layered with two types of cheddar cheese, shredded and sauced, set to deliver irresistible cheesiness and full-on cheddar flavor to hungry fans.
Though the description seemed promising, I must say I found it a bit underwhelming. There was no indication of noodle type, no interesting mixture of sundry cheeses mentioned — just a very straightforward, blasé description of what could virtually be any run-of-the-mill fast-food mac on the market. Because of its low-key advertising, I couldn't help but think Culver's Cheese and Mac might be a low-effort menu item aimed at generating sales, without necessarily providing an out-of-this-world mac 'n cheese experience. Nevertheless, I went into it hopeful, keeping the many menu items that Culver's does do well at the forefront of my memory.
When will Culver's Cheese and Mac be released?
Culver's Cheese and Mac made its debut nationwide on November 3, 2025, though only for a limited time. According to the brand, Culver's Cheese and Mac is only available until December 28, 2025, assuming supplies last.
According to a few Reddit sources, this isn't the first time a mac and cheese option like this has been released. Some state they've seen something similar tested in select Culver's markets around the U.S. in previous years. I have to say that I'm pleased Culver's decided to release its Cheese and Mac to the rest of us; as previously stated, it always seemed odd to me that a fast food chain based out of cheese-lovin' Wisconsin wouldn't have a mac and cheese for fans to enjoy. That said, I can't help but feel bummed it's only available for a limited time — with very few other fast food options in my rural area, Culver's will likely be my only go-to for hot cheesiness.
How much does Culver's Cheese and Mac cost?
On the day Culver's Cheese and Mac was released, I pulled up to the window, not quite knowing what to expect concerning its cost.
I placed my order for Culver's Cheese and Mac and was quoted the hefty price of $4.95. Given the size of the dish, I was a little taken aback — I mean, I know it's a Culver's novelty and all, but to pay more for Culver's Cheese and Mac than I would for a Butterburger Single seems like a bit much. And while I do think Culver's Cheese and Mac tastes good (more on that coming up), the fact of the matter is that I could make a homemade mac and cheese on my own for a fraction of that price, and still have leftovers, to boot.
After being quoted nearly $5 for a single side dish, I wondered if replacing the fries in a Value Basket combo with Culver's Cheese and Mac would make any difference in pricing. I whipped out my laptop, typed in Culver's web address, and started an online order. It was here that I found out that swapping the fries in a Value Basket for Culver's Cheese and Mac would only cost a measly $1.50 extra, making it the most cost-effective option by far.
How does Culver's Cheese and Mac taste?
So, how does Culver's Cheese and Mac taste? Read my lips: GO. GET. THIS. NOW.
Though I still have a place in my heart for Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese (which is practically made to top chicken sandwiches), Culver's Cheese and Mac is one of the best fast food mac and cheese offerings I've had in a while. Expect elbow macaroni with just the right texture — not too hard, nor too soft. The cheese "sauce" isn't super thick — actually, if you're someone who likes their macaroni drowning in liquid cheese, this might not be the grab for you. Instead, there's more emphasis on butter and gooey cheese, which translates well in terms of flavor and texture. It's neither too salty nor too bland, and as for cheese pull, it was definitely there, though not in a dramatic way; expect it to be very similar to what you'd get from homemade baked mac and cheese.
With all things considered, Culver's fast food Cheese and Mac knocks it out of the park. Yeah, I wish it were a little cheaper, but as long as you order it as part of a Value Basket meal, it's well worth its upgrade cost. Get your mittens on this while you can — if people love the Culver's Cheese and Mac as much as I did, supplies might not actually last until the end of December.