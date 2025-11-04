Culver's Cheese And Mac: Full Of Cheddar And Better Than Ever

Culver's Cheese and Mac has arrived, and I couldn't wait to give it a try. I'm already a die-hard mac and cheese fan, but I also happen to live in Wisconsin, Culver's bitterly cold home state. Having grown up in Ohio, I was surprised, and dare I say appalled, at the number of Culver's restaurants I saw lining Wisconsin streets after moving here. Still, there's always been one thing that left me baffled about the restaurant; despite being founded in "America's Dairyland," its menu was void of mac and cheese.

With November upon us and the cold nip of winter in the air, I'm more than a little excited to try Culver's Cheese and Mac. The pure joy of tender noodles encompassed in warm, gooey cheese seems like the ultimate way to kick off what's bound to be a blustery Wisconsin winter season. So, was Culver's Cheese and Mac everything I hoped it to be? Read on to find out. In this post, I'm dishing up the details on everything you're dying to know about Culver's Cheese and Mac, including how much it costs, when it will be released, and how it tastes. Let's get into it.